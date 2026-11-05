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Adam Driver Says ‘The Hunt for Ben Solo’ Is Dead Despite ‘Incredible’ Fan Support: ‘We Tried’

“I think the ship has sailed,” the Kylo Ren actor says of the Steven Soderbergh project

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Adam Driver (YouTube/ The Rich Eisen Show)
Adam Driver (YouTube/ The Rich Eisen Show)
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Adam Driver wants to thank fans for supporting “The Hunt for Ben Solo,” but the “Star Wars” actor thinks his days as Kylo Ren are over.

“It’s over,” Driver said on Wednesday. “No more ‘Star Wars.’ We tried.”

The actor appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” to talk about his upcoming film, “Paper Tiger,” which premiered at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. During the interview, Eisen asked if he planned on returning to the sci-fi/fantasy franchise, which prompted Driver to discuss “The Hunt for Ben Solo,” a sequel to “The Rise of Skywalker” that he and Steven Soderbergh worked on that ultimately wasn’t picked up by Disney.

“We tried to do one more, yeah, but they were like, ‘No, he’s dead,’” Driver said, referring to Ben Solo’s demise in “Episode IX.”

Outstanding Lead Performance in an Off-Broadway Play Winner Adam Driver poses during the 75th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards at The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts on May 22, 2025 in New York City
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“Yeah, I know, but, I mean, these things, you can make anything up,” Eisner responded. “I don’t know if you’re aware Darth Vader turned out to be somebody’s father, you know? That came out of nowhere back in the day.”

Driver said that he and Soderbergh worked on the potential Ben Solo starring vehicle “really and earnestly for two years,” pulling together a “really good” script with Scott Z. Burns and Jules Asner (under the pseudonym Rebecca Blunt). The film was ultimately passed on by Disney executives after it was brought to them by Lucasfilm.

Driver noted that someone at Disney or Lucasfilm could resurrect the project “if they wanted to,” but that he thinks “the ship has sailed.”

“The fans’ response to it, though, was pretty incredible. I didn’t expect that it was going to be billboards and people flying planes over Disney and things like that,” Driver noted. “That was pretty cool.”

The next “Star Wars” film to release in theaters will be “Star Wars: Starfighter,” an all-new adventure helmed by Shawn Levy, penned by Jonathan Tropper and starring Ryan Gosling. That will fly into theaters on May 28, 2027.

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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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