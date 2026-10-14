Bob Daly to Step Down as AFI Board Chair

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Veteran Hollywood exec Bob Daly is stepping down as the American Film Institute’s chairman of the board after 17 years in the position.

His retirement, effective Oct. 21, caps off a career at AFI that began when he joined the board in 1981, with his election as chair coming in 2009.

“In a career that brought me from running CBS to Warner Bros. to the Los Angeles Dodgers, I can honestly say that serving as Chairman of the AFI Board of Directors has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” Daly said in a Wednesday statement. “This is a board that represents all aspects of the film and television communities, and to see they come together with a shared passion for the art form has been a wonder to behold. Long live the AFI!”