Alamo Drafthouse Audience Poll Names ‘Sinners’ the Best Film of 2025 | Exclusive

Patrons of the Alamo Drafthouse theater chain named “Sinners” the best film of the year, with Ryan Coogler’s vampire drama scoring 14.9% of points. Coming in a close second place was Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another,” with Zach Cregger’s “Weapons” rounding out the Top 3.

The poll results, which TheWrap can exclusively reveal below, were based on 6,000 responses to the Drafthouse’s Best of 2025 audience poll.

Other winners included Michael B. Jordan for the best performance of the year, Akiva Schaffer’s “The Naked Gun” for funniest movie of the year, the musical opus “I Lied to You” scene from “Sinners” as the best scene of the year and Justine asleep in her car in “Weapons” for the most terrifying scene of the year.

See the full poll results below.

The Best Movies of 2025

“Sinners” (14.9% of points) “One Battle After Another” (13.3% of total points) “Weapons” (5.9% of total points) “Frankenstein” (3.5% of total points) “Superman” (3.4% of total points) “Wicked: For Good” (3.0% of total points) “Bugonia” (2.5% of total points) “Hamnet” (2.4% of total points) “Wake Up Dead Man” (2.2% of total points) “28 Years Later” (2.0% of total points) “F1: The Movie” (1.8% of total points) “Sentimental Value” (1.7% of total points) “Eddington” (1.5% of total points) “Thunderbolts”* (1.4% of total points) “KPop Demon Hunters” (1.3% of total points) “Bring Her Back” (1.1% of total points) “Predator: Badlands” (1.1% of total points) “Sorry, Baby” (1.1% of total points) “Zootopia 2” (1.0% of total points) “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” (1.0% of total points)

The Best Performances of 2025

Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners” (9.2% of points) Benicio Del Toro, “One Battle After Another” (5.9%) Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another” (5.5%) Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet” (4.5%) Amy Madigan, “Weapons” (4.7%) Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein” (3.9%) Ariana Grande, “Wicked: For Good” (2.9%) Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another” (2.8%) Jesse Plemons, “Bugonia” (2.7%) Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked: For Good” (2.6%)

For “Best Movies” and “Best Performances,” respondents listed their top three choices. Rankings were weighted: three points for No. 1, two points for No. 2 and one point for No. 3.

The Funniest Movie of 2025

“The Naked Gun” (17% of ballots) “Friendship” (10%) “One Battle After Another” (5%) “One of Them Days” (4%) “Zootopia 2” (3%)

Amy Madigan as Aunt Gladys in “Weapons” (Credit: Warner Bros.)

The Best Horror Movie of 2025

“Weapons” (32% of ballots) “Sinners” (24%) “28 Years Later” (9%) “Bring Her Back” (6%) “Frankenstein” (4%)

Regardless of Preference, Which Movie Will Win Best Picture at the Academy Awards?

“One Battle After Another” (54% of ballots) “Sinners” (15%) “Hamnet” (7%)

The Best Film Scene of 2025

The “I Lied to You” performance in “Sinners” (39% of ballots) The car chase in “One Battle After Another” (21%) The Hamlet performance in “Hamnet” (7%) The submarine sequence in “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” (6%) Lois interviews Clark in “Superman” (5%)

The Most WTF Scene of 2025

• The final 10 minutes of “Bugonia” (23% of ballots)

The Most Terrifying Scene of 2025

• Justine asleep in her car in “Weapons” (38% of ballots)

Krypto Is …

• “A very good boy” (58% of votes)

• A good boy (27%)

• Not a very good boy (16%)

This question was included for fun — and to identify the psychopaths in the audience.