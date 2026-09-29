Alan Cumming Admits ‘I Don’t Fully Understand the Plot’ of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ After Shooting

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Alan Cumming is returning to the Marvel universe to reprise his role as Nightcrawler in “Avengers: Doomsday” — but don’t ask him what happens in the movie. The “X-Men” series actor confessed that he doesn’t “understand the plot” of the film, even after wrapping his principal photography.

“To be honest, I don’t fully understand the plot,” Cumming told SiriusXM in an interview Thursday, drawing a laugh from the hosts. “There was a bit when we were shooting a scene. It was one of the rare scenes when it was actually on the backlot and not in front of a blue screen. This man came and said, ‘So right now, these giant robots are blah blah.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? Thank you so much. But I’m just tell me where to point my– whatever I point.’”

Cumming went on to share that he had a comical moment meeting Florence Pugh at the Emmys, as he had only filmed scenes with her stunt double on “Doomsday.”

“Gosh, it’s so funny. I’ve never met you, but you lay on top of me, or your body double did.’ And she goes, ‘Yeah I lay on top of you as well, but it was your body double,’” Cumming said with a smile.

Pugh returns as Yelena Belova in “Doomsday,” after first debuting in “Black Widow” and later starring in “Thunderbolts*.” Meanwhile, Cumming’s comic book return comes more than two decades after he last appeared in a Marvel in 2003, when he played the teleporting Nightcrawler in the “X-Men” sequel “X2.” “Doomsday” also sees the return of several other “X-Men” actors, including Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, Ian McKellen and Rebecca Romijn.

“Avengers: Doomsday” opens in theaters Dec. 18 from Disney.