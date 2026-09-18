Alan Ritchson in Talks to Join Sony’s ‘Helldivers’ Adaptation

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“Reacher” star Alan Ritchson is in talks to play one of the Helldivers for PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures’ film adaptation of “Helldivers,” based on Arrowhead Game Studios’ hugely popular video game franchise, TheWrap has learned.

The first game in the franchise was released in 2015, followed by an even more popular sequel in 2024. The film will be directed by Justin Lin and arrive in theaters Nov. 10, 2027, courtesy of Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions.

Hutch Parker, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Lin, through his Perfect Storm Entertainment, are producing.

“Helldivers 2” is the rare video game that garnered critical and commercial success, with more than 12 million units sold across PlayStation 5 and PC in the first four months after launch in 2024, while also scoring an 82 on Metacritic based on 67 reviews.

According to the official synopsis, Helldivers 2 is “a hugely popular game built on teamwork, camaraderie, humor and exhilarating action. The story centers on an elite unit of soldiers — known as Helldivers — who must battle alien creatures threatening to destroy the fictional planet of Super Earth.” Those who played the game – or even those who were aware of it – noticed the similarities between the hard-charging commandos of the game and those in “Starship Troopers,” which came out in 1997 courtesy of (you guessed it) Sony and Disney’s Touchstone imprint. In both cases, the only good bug is a dead bug.

Ritchson most recently starred in “Motor City.” The fourth season of his hit show “Reacher” on Amazon Prime just ended this week.

Ritchson is repped by WME, Range Media Partners, Shelter PR, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.