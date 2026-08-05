Alex Theatre Becomes Top 70mm Theater for ‘The Odyssey,’ Extends Run for 2 Weeks

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The Alex Theatre in Glendale extended its screening of Universal’s “The Odyssey” through Aug. 20 after the recently refurbished movie palace became the top grossing theater screening the film in standard 70mm across the United States.

As TheWrap reported last month, The Alex went through a major refurbishment that included the construction of a brand-new projector room housing a state-of-the-art 70mm projector as well as acoustic upgrades. The changes, which would usually take one year in a step-by-step process, were compressed into a five-week period so that the new projector could be unveiled with the release of “The Odyssey.”

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” marked the first time in 35 years that The Alex screened first-run films on celluloid since it ceased operations as a full-time cinema in 1991 with the release of “Terminator 2: Judgment Day.”

The theater plans to screen more first-run and classic films in 35mm and 70mm formats along with the live arts and culture programming that it has hosted since its reopening in the mid-90s.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the people of Los Angeles and to film lovers from across Southern California for making our presentation of ‘The Odyssey’ in 70mm such an extraordinary success,” said Miles Williams, artistic director of the Alex Theatre. “The response from audiences has been overwhelming and a wonderful reminder of how much people still value the shared experience of seeing a great film together. I’d also like to thank Universal Pictures for recognizing the important role historic theatres continue to play in Hollywood’s cinematic legacy and for partnering with the Alex to be part of this landmark release. We’re honored to have been part of bringing this film to audiences, and we look forward to welcoming them back for many more unforgettable movies.”

Opened in 1925, the Alex was one of Los Angeles’ earliest movie palaces, serving as the theater of choice for Walt Disney to preview his studio’s early cartoons, including the first short to feature Donald Duck, “The Wise Little Hen.”

The launch of the theater’s projector room adds the Alex to a list of L.A. movie palaces that includes the New Beverly Cinema, the Egyptian, the Aero, and the Vista. In addition, the Bruin Theatre in Westwood is set to reopen this October, while the adjacent Fox Westwood Village Theater will be reopened by American Cinematheque in 2027 and the famous Cinerama Dome in Hollywood will be reopened by Alamo Drafthouse in 2028.