Jake Tapper Lauds ‘All the President’s Men’ in Exclusive Clip From 4K Blu-ray

“All the President’s Men” is back. And just in time.

Alan J. Pakula’s thriller, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won four, centers on the quest of two journalists – Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) and Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) – as they break the Watergate scandal while working for the Washington Post.

Now, amidst a constantly shifting political landscape and the recent editorial massacre at the Washington Post, “All the President’s Men” is getting re-released, in a new 4K UHD edition, from Warner Bros. Home Video. (And, yes, there is a steelbook edition.) You can also get the new 4K transfer on digital.

And what better way to celebrate Presidents Day than with an exclusive look at one of the special features from the new release of a film about how an American president was brought down by a pair of tenacious journalists? Watch it below.

Play video

In the clip, CNN reporter Jake Tapper calls the movie “incredible.” “It stands the test of time. Dialogue is sparing, the acting is great. Hoffman and Redford are very credible stand-ins for Bernstein and Woodward,” Tapper said.

The clip comes from a pair of new special features on the disc – “All the President’s Men: The Film and Its Influence” and “Woodward and Bernstein: A Journalism Masterclass,” that offer a contemporary perspective on the classic film. There are also heaps of archival materials on the disc, including, most delightfully, an appearance by Jason Robards, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Post editor Ben Bradlee, on Dinah Shore’s talk show “Dinah!”

“All the President’s Men” also won Oscars for William Goldman’s script (based on Woodward and Bernstein’s book of the same name), as well as for art direction and sound. In 2010, the film was deservedly selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

“All the President’s Men” is available on 4K UHD disc tomorrow.