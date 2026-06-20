All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Voicemails for Isabelle’

With some movies and shows, there’s a song you’re left singing for days, sometimes weeks after you’ve seen it, if it’s placed right. Think “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush or “Islands in the Stream” by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Such is the case with Netflix’s new film “Voicemails for Isabelle” too. But with this one, it’s almost certainly going to be a song by Robyn that you’re left with as an earworm. But who can complain? It’s a very fun song.

Now streaming, the film tells the story of Jill (Zoey Deutch), who has to figure out how to navigate the world without her little sister Isabelle (Ciara Bravo), after Isabelle dies from a longstanding terminal illness. To cope, Jill continues calling her sister’s number, only to leave her voicemails about what’s going on in life.

When that phone number unknowingly gets transferred over to Wes (Nick Robinson), Jill starts leaving him voicemails instead. What follows is a very sweet rom-dram, but we won’t spoil that for you. We’re just here to tell you precisely what that Robyn song is, as well as the other songs on the soundtrack (some of which you’ll definitely recognize).

Here are all the songs in “Voicemails for Isabelle”:

“Dancing On My Own” by Robyn

“Almost Happy” by Laces

“To Build a Home” by The Cinematic Orchestra

“JOYRIDE.” by Kesha

“Walking at a Downtown Pace” by Parquet Courts

“Once Upon a Time Man” by Avery

“Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” by Usher

“El Cielo Azul” by Francisco Cendejas and Mirna Orozco

“Electric Love” by Børns

“Boys Wanna Be Her” by Peaches

“marjorie” by Taylor Swift

“De Primeras Veces” by Ceshia Ubau

“Something Like This” by Cil

“San Francisco Blues” by Peggy Lee

“I Left My Heart in San Francisco” by Tony Bennett

“Either Way I Lose” by MeShell Ndegeocello

“Cherish You” by Mikky Ekko

“Waking Up Slow (Piano Version)” by Gabrielle Aplin

“And I See You Now” by Matthew Szlachetka

“Beige” by Yoke Lore

“Ride the Storm” by Goldford

“Show Me Love” by Robyn

“Lights” by Donna Missal

“New Years Day” by Taylor Swift

“Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift

“Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone

“New Touch” by Caveboy

“I’m Waiting Now” by New Constellations

“Voicemails for Isabelle” is now streaming on Netflix.