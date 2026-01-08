‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Goes Anime in ‘All You Need Is Kill’ Clip | Exclusive

“All You Need Is Kill” is fast approaching.

The animated feature from director Ken’ichirô Akimoto and the geniuses at STUDIO 4°C, is headed to American cinemas courtesy of GKIDS. It is an adaptation of Hiroshi Sakurazaka’s sci-fi novel about an alien invasion that produces a time loop that impacts one of the humans fighting said aliens. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Tom Cruise’s “Edge of Tomorrow,” released back in 2014, is an adaptation of the same source material. (At one point during production, Cruise’s movie was still called “All You Need Is Kill,” an objectively cooler title.)

And if you aren’t already sold on “All You Need Is Kill,” which premiered last year at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, this exclusive clip should do the trick.

In the clip, we see Rita (the character played by Emily Blunt in the earlier film), facing down the alien horde. The animation style is so unique and compelling – visceral and playful at the same time – and gives you a taste of what the rest of the movie looks like. Spoiler: your jaw will be on the floor.

This is the latest anime to make waves in American theaters after last year’s hits “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle,” “Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc” and “Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye,” plus the success on Netflix of the anime-inspired “KPop Demon Hunters,” arguably the most talked-about animated film of 2025. But none of those films share the same source material as a Tom Cruise classic.

“All You Need Is Kill” arrives in theaters on Jan. 16.