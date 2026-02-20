Animated ‘Venom’ Movie in the Works at Sony With ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ Directors

Sony is developing an animated “Venom” movie, with “Final Destination: Bloodlines” directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein attached to direct, TheWrap has learned.

Former franchise headliner Tom Hardy, who starred as Eddie Brock in the three previous “Venom” movies, is also attached to the project in some capacity, though his exact role is currently unknown.

While 2018’s “Venom” grossed $856 million worldwide and its sequel “Let There be Carnage,” managed to cross $500 million despite pandemic constraints, each subsequent release showed diminishing returns. The franchise has garnered $1.76 billion worldwide at the box office.

“Venom” has been the standout success in Sony’s three-pronged Marvel strategy. Along with the Tom Holland “Spider-Man” films produced by Marvel Studios and the animated “Spider-Verse” trilogy, “Venom” is one of several attempts by Sony to make films based off of Spider-Man characters it holds the IP rights to.

While “Morbius” broke even theatrically and “Madame Web” flopped — both were panned by critics and audiences — “Venom” capitalized on the popularity of its main character at a time when interest in Marvel was still riding high amid the MCU’s Infinity Saga. Hardy’s darkly comedic take on the character sustained that interest, making “Let There Be Carnage” a promise of the big screen fun that audiences had missed while stuck in their homes.

Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, producers on the live-action films, are also expected to produce. Sony Pictures Animation is opening a writers room to develop the script. No writer is currently attached.

Lipovsky and Stein’s “Final Destination: Bloodlines” grossed $315 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing and best-reviewed entry in the franchise. The duo is also developing “Long Lost,” a thriller at Universal with Amblin Entertainment producing.

Lipovsky and Stein are repped by Verve, Ground Control and Lichter Grossman.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.