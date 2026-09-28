Anne Hathaway Says She Can’t Do ‘Hot Ones’ While Pregnant Because She ‘Might Go Into Early Labor’

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Anne Hathaway will have to wait a bit longer before fulfilling her dream of going on “Hot Ones.”

The actress got to visit the “First We Feast” set for a scene in “Verity” where her character, Verity Crawford, appears opposite real-life host Sean Evans to promote her book. Typically, celebrities are asked questions while eating increasingly spicy chicken wings. However, because the scene was being shot for the movie, the actress didn’t get to try the full “Hot Ones” gauntlet since the hot sauces had to be switched out.

“We did the first three wings for real, and then I switched to dummy wings,” Hathaway told “Talk of the Townsends” during a press junket for the upcoming Colleen Hoover adaptation. “And then I thought that I was gonna be able to do the ‘Hot Ones’ challenge to do press for this film because it just made sense, but then I got pregnant, and my doctor said I couldn’t do it because I might go into early labor. So I still haven’t done the gauntlet yet. I’m not sure when that’s gonna happen. Maybe next year.”

In the film, which is based on Hoover’s 2018 novel of the same name, Hathaway plays Verity, a mysterious best-selling author who has suffered an accident that has left her unable to finish her last two books. Dakota Johnson co-stars as Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer tasked with finishing Verity’s novels, while Josh Hartnett plays Jeremy Crawford, Verity’s husband.

The goal of getting her character on popular talk shows was an effort to make Verity seem like a true best-selling author and cultural figure. In the film, Hathaway also appears in character on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” and in an interview with Gayle King. Turns out, it was Hathaway who pushed to add “Hot Ones” as the “triple crown trifecta.”

Despite pushing to appear on the show, she wanted to save the real wing-eating for real life, comparing it to an actor having their first kiss be on-screen.

“It was a big conversation about whether or not I would. ‘Cause I’ve never done it before,” Hathaway said. “I’ve never done the 10-piece gauntlet. You don’t want your first kiss ever in your life to be an on-screen kiss. You want that to be a real thing where you’re not playing a character at the same time as experiencing something physically.”

“Verity” hits theaters Oct. 2.