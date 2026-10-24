‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Teaser Falls Flat After Promise of a New Look: ‘That’s It??’

Marvel fans were left underwhelmed after the studio dropped a new teaser for “Avengers: Doomsday” during Game 1 of the World Series, offering only a few glimpses of new footage.

In the sneak peek, Pedro Pascal’s Mister Fantastic took the mound for a ceremonial first pitch, before the video cut to commentary from a number of MLB players. The teaser also showed glimpses of Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers, as well as the destruction to come from Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Other notable MCU figures spotted in the clip were Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Letitia Wright’s Black Panther, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and Anthony Mackie’s Captain America.

There didn’t seem to be any big reveals, despite the fact the MLB teased earlier on Thursday that the first Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers World Series game would feature “an exclusive preview of ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’” indicating there may be something big to tune in for.

Yet, as fans quickly pointed out, the World Series spot seemed to show more of the same, prompting mixed reactions from fans.

New look at ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’.



In theaters on December 18. pic.twitter.com/JLQMBqxgEW — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 24, 2026

“I had to watch 3 innings of f–king BASEBALL for this s–t,” wrote one frustrated fan on X. Another chimed in with, “oh so like 3 new seconds lol.” A third commented, “All of that just for like 10 seconds of new footage.”

A different fan noted, “sooo 1 new scene … barely,” while another bluntly wrote, “THAT‘S IT???”

However, not everyone was frustrated by the short sneak peek, as others made sure to voice their excitement for the upcoming superhero movie. “I actually like that they’re recycling the same scenes,” one fan defended. “I don’t want them to give too much away like with ‘Spider-Man BND.’”

A different fan expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “I honestly am not mad they didn’t show more, I want to enjoy every minute in that theatre.”

Watch the new teaser for yourself above.

“Avengers: Doomsday,” which arrives in theaters on December 18, was written by Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely and produced by Kevin Feige and the Russos. It will immediately be followed by a sequel, titled “Avengers: Secret Wars,” to be released on December 17, 2027.