New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Reveals More of RDJ’s Doom

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Marvel Studios released a new trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday” on Friday night, giving fans an even wider look at the next superhero team-up.

The footage came at the D23 Expo, as part of the Disney Studios showcase.

The first trailer for the film came last month, just a week before San Diego Comic-Con. The footage gave fans their first proper look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, as well as the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

Both are returning after their arcs ended in “Avengers: Endgame,” though Downey’s was, of course, a bit more final. At the end of that film, Tony Stark died, sacrificing himself to snap Thanos and his cronies out of existence. Meanwhile, Steve Rogers simply chose to live in the past with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell, also returning for “Doomsday”) after returning the Infinity Stones to their proper timelines.

The new trailer offers more teases of Doom, but still no shot of Robert Downey Jr.’s face. There’s a lot of hinting towards a tragic backstory — of Doom going too far once he lost his wife and child.

Sounds familiar…

“Avengers: Doomsday” lands in theaters on Dec. 18.