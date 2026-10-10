The 3 Best New Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

Doctor Sleep (Credit: Warner Bros.)

“Doctor Sleep”

Mike Flanagan just released his latest Stephen King adaptation, “Carrie,” on Prime Video (with the writer/director apparently planning a three-season arc). Flanagan has proven himself as the de facto King whisperer of a generation, shepherding a number of critically acclaimed and widely beloved films and series based on his vast library.

One of the most impressive was “Doctor Sleep,” a film in which Flanagan needed to both directly adapt King’s novel and make it a functional decades-later sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s equally acclaimed (and notably different) take on “The Shining.” The fact that this movie is good at all is a feat unto itself. The fact that it’s great, and one of the best King adaptations this century, is a whole other accomplishment.