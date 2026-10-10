The 3 Best New Movies to Watch on Paramount+ This Week

This October, Paramount+ has plenty of new additions to its library for horror fanatics, including a brilliant adaptation from Mike Flanagan and a delightful spooky romp from Sam Raimi. The streaming service also has a 2026 gem from last year’s festival circuit.
Here are the three best new movies to watch on Paramount+ this week.
“Doctor Sleep”
Mike Flanagan just released his latest Stephen King adaptation, “Carrie,” on Prime Video (with the writer/director apparently planning a three-season arc). Flanagan has proven himself as the de facto King whisperer of a generation, shepherding a number of critically acclaimed and widely beloved films and series based on his vast library.
One of the most impressive was “Doctor Sleep,” a film in which Flanagan needed to both directly adapt King’s novel and make it a functional decades-later sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s equally acclaimed (and notably different) take on “The Shining.” The fact that this movie is good at all is a feat unto itself. The fact that it’s great, and one of the best King adaptations this century, is a whole other accomplishment.
“Drag Me to Hell”
It’s not Halloween without Sam Raimi. “Drag Me to Hell” is a total horror delight in a way that Raimi has mastered. It’s campy, it’s fun and it still manages to have some genuine scares. More than anything, it’s a mean movie, one that sees Alison Lohman’s central character commit a selfish sin and be brutally punished as a result. If nothing else, watch “Drag Me to Hell” for one of the greatest endings in horror alone.
“Tuner”
If horror isn’t your speed, there are still plenty of other movies worth checking out on Paramount+. Among the streaming service’s new additions is “Tuner,” a new film from Daniel Roher (co-written by Robert Ramsey) about a piano-tuner-slash-safe-cracker played by Leo Woodall. Woodall is on a run of great performances, joined in this film by Dustin Hoffman as his mentor. “Tuner” is a strong entry in Roher’s wildly varied filmography, and one of two 2026 releases from the filmmaker behind “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist.”