Black Bear Hires Bianca Parkes and Heather Phillips as Marketing, Publicity Chiefs

Black Bear has hired former Neon marketing exec Bianca Parkes and 20th Century Fox publicity exec Heather Phillips to serve as the heads of those respective divisions as the company continues its expansion from indie production studio to full-time distributor.

Parkes and Phillips will report to domestic distribution president Benjamin Kramer.

“This is another big moment in Black Bear’s growth as a domestic distributor, as we welcome two exceptionally talented and respected executives,” Kramer said in a Tuesday statement. “Audiences connect with films and filmmakers via a broad swath of touchpoints, from trusted friends and tastemakers and on screens of all shapes and sizes. Bianca and Heather deeply understand today’s audiences and have shown their ability to drive engagement with innovative and resonant campaigns. They will be great additions as we continue to build a leading theatrical distribution business. We are thrilled to welcome them to Black Bear.”

During her time as marketing chief at Neon, Parkes oversaw the campaigns for dozens of critically acclaimed films, including Palme d’Or and Best Picture Oscar winners “Parasite” and “Anora.” She also served as Neon’s Head of Design and oversaw the launch and growth of its merchandising division.

During her near-decade at 20th Century, Phillips oversaw the publicity and awards campaigns for films like Oscar winners “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “The Revenant.” Previously, she served as Chief Communications Officer for 101 Studios, overseeing communications, marketing and brand strategy for hit series like Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone” franchise. Phillips joins Black Bear after serving as a consultant for the studio, having also recently served as a consultant for Disney, Apple TV, Lionsgate and the soon-to-open Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

Black Bear, which launched its U.S. distribution arm last year, plans to release up to 12 films annually. It most recently released the Sundance crime drama “Tuner” starring Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman, which grossed $4.5 million from a targeted theatrical release of 504 screens nationwide.

Its upcoming slate includes David Leitch’s “Jason Statham Stole My Bike,” starring the titular action star alongside Hannah Waddingham; Julia Cox’s “A Woman in the Sun,” starring Academy Award winners Renée Zellweger and Sissy Spacek alongside Mia Threapleton; and Andrew Patterson’s “The Rivals of Amziah King,” starring Matthew McConaughey.