Rachel Zegler Psychological Thriller ‘NDA’ Lands at Bleecker Street

Bleecker Street has acquired the U.S. rights to Audrey Ellis Fox’s debut feature, “NDA,” starring Golden Globe winner Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story,” “Evita”), Penn Badgley (“You”) and Academy Award nominee Amy Ryan (“Gone Baby Gone,” “The Wire”), the company announced Tuesday.

The psychological thriller stems from Ellis Fox’s original script, which was featured on the 2024 Black List and selected for the 2023 Women in Film x Black List Feature Residency. The film is currently in production in New York.



“NDA” centers on Dana (Zegler) during a harrowing day of mediation over an office harassment claim she filed. As the clock ticks toward an immutable deadline, she begins to question the price of her silence, her sanity and the truth.

The film is produced by Jared Ian Goldman and Zola Elgart Glassman for Mighty Engine; Keith Calder and Jess Wu Calder for SNOOT; Caitlin Gold for Tanbark Pictures; and Daniel Ginsberg for In The Cut Productions. Executive producers include Ellis Fox; Bleecker Street’s Kent Sanderson, Tyler DiNapoli and Miranda King; and Christian Hall.

“‘NDA’ was one of the best scripts I’ve read and is exactly the kind of bold, filmmaker-driven cinema we’re passionate about championing,” Sanderson, CEO of Bleecker Street, said in a statement to TheWrap. “Audrey is a tremendous talent, and we’re honored to collaborate with her and the equally talented Rachel to bring this story to life.”

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Rachel, Penn, Amy, Bleecker and the rest of this exceptional team to bring my film to screen,” Ellis Fox added. “’NDA’ is a story about power and perception, and it’s incredibly exciting to work with partners who so fiercely believe in its vision.”

Ellis Fox is a narrative and commercial filmmaker with experience directing projects for Nike, Netflix, McLaren, Gatorade, Amazon, Nestlé and Adidas, among others, and collaborating with talent including Salma Hayek, Hailey Bieber and Simu Liu.

Ellis Fox is represented by CAA, Writ Large, and Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein. Zegler is represented by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Badgley is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller Gellman Meigs & Fox. Ryan is represented by Untitled Entertainment, Gersh, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.