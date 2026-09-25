Bleecker Street Taps Former A24 Exec Frank Martinez as Head of Distribution

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Frank Martinez has been promoted to Head of Distribution, Bleecker Street announced Friday.

Martinez will be responsible for spearheading the company’s theatrical distribution strategies, planning and execution across the Bleecker Street and Crosswalk slates.

Martinez joins the studio today and will report to Bleecker Street CEO Kent Sanderson.

Martinez previously served as Head of Theatrical Sales at A24, where for three years he led domestic theatrical sales and worked across release strategy and planning, box office forecasting and analysis.

During that period, A24’s annual domestic box office grew from $151 million in 2023 to more than $333 million in 2026 to date. He worked on a range of the studio’s most successful theatrical releases, including “Backrooms,” “Civil War,” “The Drama,” “Materialists” and “Babygirl.” Other notable releases during his tenure at A24 include “The Invite,” Best Picture nominees “The Zone of Interest,” “The Brutalist” and “Marty Supreme,” and the upcoming “Primetime.”

“Frank is one of the most insightful, analytical, and creative minds in theatrical distribution,” Sanderson said in a statement. “As Bleecker Street continues to reinvent itself and prioritize the cinematic experience, I am so thrilled to have him be the steward of our slate in this exciting time in theatrical distribution.”

Martinez added: “Bleecker Street has established itself as a destination for bold, distinctive filmmaking, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the team. As the theatrical landscape continues to evolve, there is tremendous opportunity to find creative ways to connect great films with audiences. I look forward to working alongside our filmmakers and exhibition partners to build on Bleecker’s strong foundation and help drive the next chapter of the company’s growth.”

Prior to A24, Martinez served as executive director of domestic distribution at Paramount Pictures. While at Paramount, Martinez worked on “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Rocketman” and multiple releases across the “Mission: Impossible,” “A Quiet Place,” “Scream” and “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchises.

Prior to Paramount, Martinez began his career in theater management and operations before moving into film programming and buying at Bow Tie Cinemas and Rave Cinemas’ The Film Group. Martinez was a founding member of Film Row, an affiliate of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, in 2019 and served as its president from 2023 to 2025 before becoming honorary chair. He also currently serves as vice president on the board of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation.