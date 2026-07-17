Brenda Fricker, ‘Home Alone 2’ Favorite and Oscar-Winning ‘My Left Foot’ Actress, Dies at 81

Brenda Fricker, the Irish actress who won an Oscar for her role in “My Left Foot” and comforts fans annually with her role in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” died this week. She was 81 years old.

In a statement to media, Fricker’s agent confirmed her death, writing “We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her.”

“I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over,” he added.

Fricker was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1945, and pursued a life in journalism before turning to acting. Her first role came in 1964, when she began starring on Ireland’s first soap opera “Tolka Row.” From there, she had a long acting career, with her last credited role coming in 2024.

Of course, many fans will most recognize her as the Pigeon Lady in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Her character lives in Central Park after some bad luck in life, and she befriends Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin), even saving him from his old foes Marv (Daniel Stern) and Harry (Joe Pesci).

In 1989, Fricker starred alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in “My Left Foot,” where she played Mrs. Brown. The role earned Fricker a Golden Globe nomination and an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress.

Following her acclaim, Fricker shot to international recognition, and went on to star in films like “So I Married an Axe Murderer,” “Angels in the Outfield,” and more.