‘Bugonia’ and ‘Sinners’ Get Biggest Post-Oscar Noms Streaming Bump | Exclusive

After last week’s Academy Award nominations were announced, several of the newly Oscar-nominated titles saw a huge boost in audience demand on entertainment guide JustWatch, which lists both showtimes in theaters and where to watch films online (with handy links that you can click through to watch your movie).

Using data (as of Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026), from JustWatch’s domestic audience of around 20 million monthly users, the service found clear winners as to who users are rushing to find out what to watch and where to stream the biggest nominated movies.

The top two films on JustWatch’s weekly U.S. charts are currently Yorgos Lanthimos’ bizzaro “Bugonia,” which received four Oscar nominations and Ryan Coogler’s one-of-a-kind vampire movie“Sinners,” which broke Academy Awards records with a whopping 16 nominations – and that was before the new category of Best Casting (which it of course also netted).

Some other highlights from JustWatch’s data –

Immediately following the nominations announcement, “Sinners” was the #1 title on the JustWatch daily U.S. charts, currently #2 on the weekly charts. The film saw a +480% jump in popularity since the announcement and has been on JustWatch’s Top 10 List (for most-in-demand titles to stream) for the last 160 days. The film is currently available to purchase digitally and physically, is streaming on HBO Max and was just re-released into theaters, alongside Warner Bros.’ other Oscar juggernaut “One Battle After Another.”

The biggest streaming bump (currently topping the charts) was “Bugonia” starring Best Actress nominee (and frequent Lanthimos collaborator) Emma Stone, which saw the biggest spike (+941%) among all Oscar-nominated titles on subscription services, and currently ranks as the #1 most popular title on JustWatch this week.

But the biggest increase overall came to based-on-a-true-story musical “Song Sung Blue,” which netted Kate Hudson a Best Actress nomination. The Focus Features film saw the biggest spike overall, with searches up +2,879%. While not yet available on subscription streaming services, it’s currently available to rent and buy digitally. Josh Safdie’s whirligig “Marty Supreme,” now playing in theatres and nominated for nine Oscars (including Best Picture), followed with a +1,452% increase.

“There’s a significant surge in viewership among all the Oscar-nominated titles,” said streaming insights lead Mike Pearce in a statement, “and there’s no greater marketing tool for promoting film excellence than the Oscars, driving fans to catch movies on the big screen, or when they’re available at home, to rewatch or watch titles they may have missed in the cinemas. The fastest-growing title since the nominations announcement is ‘Song Sung Blue’, thanks in part to Kate Hudson’s popular Best Actress nod.”