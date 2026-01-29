Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant to Star in Untitled Rom-Com at Amazon MGM

Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant are set to star in an untitled romantic comedy film for Amazon MGM Studios, TheWrap has learned.

Merchant will also direct will from a screenplay by he co-wrote with John Butler.

The film follows a workaholic Brit employed at an upscale New York hotel (Merchant) who needs a wife for appearances. He strikes a deal with a struggling stand-up comic (Diaz) who is desperate for health insurance. Their fake marriage starts as a transaction – but ends in a hilariously unexpected romance.

Producers include Lee Eisenberg, Merchant, and Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Josh Fagen. Natalie Sandy will executive produce.

Point Grey and Amazon MGM Studios previously collaborated on the hit series “The Boys,” “Gen V” and “Invincible.”

Eisenberg and Amazon MGM Studios previously collaborated on the hit series, “Jury Duty,” which premiered in April 2023 and was nominated for four Emmys. Eisenberg is a Writers Guild Award winner, Peabody Award winner, BAFTA nominee, and eight-time Emmy nominee. Most recently, he created the Golden-Globe nominated limited series, “Lessons in Chemistry,” which was nominated for ten Emmys.

Next up, Diaz will star opposite Keanu Reeves and Matt Bomer in the dark comedy, “Outcome,” directed and co-written by Jonah Hill for Apple Original Films, Netflix’s “Bad Day” and DreamWorks Animation’s “Shrek 5,” which will be released in 2027.

Merchant created, wrote, directed, and starred in the BAFTA-nominated series “The Outlaws” (BBC/Amazon) and recently appeared in Netflix’s “Goodbye June” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.”

Diaz is repped by LBI Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman etc. Merchant is repped by United Agents, WME, and Davis Law Group.

Deadline first reported the news.