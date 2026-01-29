Damon Lindelof’s ‘The Chain’ Adaptation Scores Series Order at HBO

HBO has given an eight-episode, straight-to-series order to Damon Lindelof’s new limited series “The Chain,” based on the Adrian McKinty book of the same name.

Lindelof will serve as showrunner, a position he has not held since working on HBO’s “Watchmen.” He also is an executive producer and writing the pilot script alongside Carly Wray, with Breannah Gibson also contributing to the pilot story.

The novel follows Rachel, a divorcée who is undergoing treatment for cancer, who gets a call that her daughter, Kylie, has been kidnapped and is now part of The Chain. To get Kylie back, she must kidnap another child after paying a ransom. Kylie will be released when the parents of the child Rachel has kidnapped take yet another child and continue the chain.

Plot details of the series are under wraps, but Lindelof is said to be expanding the mythology of McKinty’s award-winning thriller.

“We are honored by our continued partnership with Damon Lindelof, one of the most singular and distinctive creators of our time,” Francesca Orsi, HBO’s executive vice president of programming and head of drama series and films, said in a statement. “‘The Chain’ promises to continue his legacy of dropping us into the pit of the human brain and delivering in ways not only emotionally daring but, ultimately, transformative.”

“From the moment I heard the wild and original premise of Adrian’s book, I was shocked, surprised and angry I hadn’t thought of it myself. I’ve always wanted to try to adapt a great thriller and this one has all the dark, weird, exhilarating touches that fire up my imagination,” Lindelof added. “I feel so fortunate to reteam with Francesca, Casey and Michael, who first brought me to HBO fifteen years ago and I can’t wait to make The Chain a memorable link in their outstanding legacy.”

The adaptation is the first project under a deal with the television studio Media Res (“The Morning Show,” “Pachinko”), which serves as the co-studio on the series. It also comes after HBO has signed a two-year overall deal with Lindelof, which began in September.

In addition to Lindelof, Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer serve as executive producers for Media Res. Shane Salerno also serves as executive producer, while McKinty serves as co-executive producer.

In addition to “The Chain” and “Watchmen,” Lindelof’s notable credits include “Lost,” “Star Trek,” “Prometheus,” “World War Z,” “Tomorrowland,” and “The Leftovers.”