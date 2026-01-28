Brandon Sanderson’s ‘Cosmere’ Universe to Get Epic TV and Film Adaptation at Apple

Apple TV has acquired the rights to fantasy author Brandon Sanderson’s “Cosmere” universe.

The streamer is eyeing a feature adaptation of “Mistborn,” Sanderson’s best-selling trilogy to date, and a series adaptation of “The Stormlight Archive.” Both projects are in early development. Blue Marble Pictures is attached to produce.

The Cosmere universe centers around a mysterious being called Adonalsium, which was killed by a group of sixteen conspirators, causing its power to shatter into sixteen different Shards that bear immense power. The sixteen people then took these Shards and traveled to new worlds, populating them with different systems of magic.

Sanderson’s books have collectively sold over 50 million copies. He’s raised over $100 million to help crowdfund his books and headlines his own annual fantasy convention.

The first “Mistborn” trilogy, referred to as “Era One,” was published between 2006 and 2008 and includes “The Final Empire,” “The Well of Ascension” and “The Hero of Ages.” A second Mistborn series, officially titled “Wax and Wayne” and referred to as “Era Two” was released between 2011 and 2022 and includes “The Alloy of Law,” “Shadows of Self,” “The Bands of Mourning” and “The Lost Metal.” In addition, a novella was released in 2016 called “Mistborn: Secret History.”

Meanwhile, “The Stormlight Archive” includes a total of five books released between 2010 and 2024, including “The Way of Kings,” “Words of Radiance,” “Oathbringer” “Rhythm of War” and “Wind and Truth.”

In addition to “Mistborn” and “The Stormlight Archive,” Sanderson’s other novels in the Cosmere universe include “Elantris,” “Warbreaker,” “White Stand” and “Arcanum Unbounded.” He also finished the final three books in Robert Jordan’s 14-novel fantasy series “The Wheel of Time” following his death in 2007, which was later adapted into a series by Prime Video.