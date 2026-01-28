HBO’s ‘DTF St. Louis’ With Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini to Premiere in March

“DTF St. Louis,” HBO’s upcoming limited series starring Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini, has a spring premiere date. The seven-episode series will premiere on March 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The drama will also be available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes will be released weekly until its finale on April 12. The finale will air ahead of the Season 3 premiere of “Euphoria.”

The series follows a love triangle between three adults who are trapped in middle-age malaise. But when one of them ends up dead, their ennui becomes something far more intense.

“I saw this thing, an app. DTF St. Louis,” Bateman’s Clark says in the first trailer. “You meet these people so you can spice it. Spice up your life.”

“What’s DTF?” Harbour’s confused Floyd responds.

The trailer then cuts to Floyd scrolling through an app filled with attractive women, Floyd and Clark working out together and Clark panicking as the police interrogate him over Floyd’s death. Check out the bizarre first trailer below:

Play video

Bateman is perhaps best known for “Ozark,” the Netflix drama he both created and starred in, as well for his work on “Arrested Development” and “Zootopia.” He’s also one of the three hosts of the Golden Globes-nominated “SmartLess.” As for Harbour, he’s on a bit of a hot streak after coming off the widely watched final season of “Stranger Things.” He’s also set to appear in “Avengers: Doomsday” as Red Guardian and stars in the upcoming Sony children’s movie “GOAT.” Cardellini previously starred in Netflix’s “Bloodline” and “Dead to Me.” She will next star as Pam Voorhees in the “Friday the 13th” series, “Crystal Lake.”

“DTF St. Louis” also stars Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, Peter Sarsgaard and Chris Perfetti.

The series is written and directed by showrunner Steven Conrad, who also executive produces. Bateman and Harbour EP alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch for Escape Artists; Molly Allen; Bruce Terris; Michael Nelson; Michael Costigan for Bateman’s Aggregate Films; KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl; Jennifer Scher for Elephant Pictures; James Lasdun; and MGM Television.