8 Catherine O’Hara Movies and Shows You Can Stream Right Now

Legendary comic actress Catherine O’Hara died Friday in Los Angeles at the age of 71. The news came as a shock, with fans having just recently seen O’Hara on the screen in projects such as “The Last of Us,” “The Studio” (she received Emmy nominations for both) and “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.”
O’Hara has no shortage of stellar entries in her filmography. Her first movie credit dates back to 1980, while she appeared in her first TV show in 1975. Since then, she’s appeared in a steady stream of often-comic knockouts, many of which are available for streaming today.
Here are eight Catherine O’Hara movies and TV shows you can stream right now.
“Second City Television” (1976-1984)
Where to stream: YouTube
O’Hara got her start on “Second City Television,” the famous Canadian sketch comedy show with alumni including John Candy, Eugene Levy and Rick Moranis. The actress won her first Emmy as a writer for the show, where she also starred in a number of memorable sketches.
You can find “Second City” videos on the “SCTV” YouTube channel, including a playlist of O’Hara’s best.
“Beetlejuice” (1988)
Where to stream: Fubo
One of O’Hara’s first major cinematic roles was in “Beetlejuice,” where she played Lydia’s (Winona Ryder) artistic and superstitious stepmother Delia. O’Hara would reprise this role in 2024’s “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” her final on-screen role in a narrative film.
“Home Alone” (1990)
Where to stream: Disney+
“Home Alone” saw O’Hara take on one of her more touching roles, playing Kevin McCallister’s (Macaulay Culkin) mother Kate. While the Chris Columbus film finds a lot of fun in Kevin’s deadly hijinks as he defends his home from robbers, O’Hara serves as the beating heart of the movie, delivering an emotionally powerful ending. She also gets a few good laughs, including an iconic on-plane freakout.
You can find both “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” on Disney+.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)
Where to stream: Disney+
Another Tim Burton collaboration, O’Hara starred in Henry Selick’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” as Sally, the rag doll lover of Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon/Danny Elfman). O’Hara would go on to have a strong career as voice actor, including in “Frankenweenie.”
“Schitt’s Creek” (2015-2020)
Where to stream: Hulu, Prime Video
O’Hara earned her second Emmy for playing Moira Rose in “Schitt’s Creek” alongside longtime collaborator Eugene Levy. Moira quickly became one of O’Hara’s most iconic roles, with the actress lauded for her hilarious performance. All six seasons are available to stream now.
“The Wild Robot” (2024)
Where to stream: Netflix
O’Hara just recently turned in another phenomenal voice acting performance in “The Wild Robot,” Chris Sanders’ triple Academy Award nominee. O’Hara starred as Pinktail, an opossum mother of many children who provides Roz (Lupita Nyong’o) with some child-raising advice. It’s a brief performance, but a hilarious one.
“The Studio” (2025-2026)
Where to stream: Apple TV
O’Hara just recently starred in Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s “The Studio” as Patty Leigh, a former studio executive (at least partially modeled after Sony exec Amy Pascal) who takes Rogen’s Matt Remick under her wing. It’s a powerhouse comic performance from O’Hara, one that brought her a much-deserved nomination at the 2025 Emmys.
“The Last of Us” (2025)
Where to stream: HBO Max
“The Studio” didn’t bring O’Hara her only Emmy nomination last year. The performer also got a nod for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her work in the second season of “The Last of Us.” Here, O’Hara played Gail, a therapist who has a complicated past with Pedro Pascal’s Joel. Though she was only in a handful of episodes, her second season appearance allowed her to flex her dramatic muscles without losing any of the humor and wit that made her a comic powerhouse.
Available for rental
There are a few other notable films from O’Hara that aren’t streaming but are available for digital rental. Martin Scorsese’s “After Hours” and Christopher Guest’s “Waiting for Guffman” and “Best in Show” are among her praised performances that you can rent today.