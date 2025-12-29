Chappell Roan Walks Back Brigitte Bardot Tribute After Getting Schooled on Her Politics: ‘I Do Not Condone This’

Chappell Roan voiced her regret for paying tribute to late French film legend Brigitte Bardot after learning of the actress’ many controversies.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram upon learning the news that Bardot had died on Sunday, revealing in her initial statement that the former sex symbol was the “inspiration” for her song “Red Wine Supernova,” in which she name checks the actress specifically.

However, after becoming aware of Bardot’s controversial past, including inciting racial hatred on multiple occasions and her anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, Roan walked back her tribute.

“Holy s–t I did not know all that insane s–t Ms. Bardot stood for,” the singer wrote in a follow-up Instagram Story. “Obvs I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn.”

Roan wasn’t alone in paying tribute to Bardot following her passing. In fact, Bardot was also remembered by French President Emmanuel Macron, who wrote on X, “Her films, her voice, her dazzling glory, her initials, her sorrows, her generous passion for animals, her face that became Marianne, Brigitte Bardot embodied a life of freedom. French existence, universal brilliance. She touched us. We mourn a legend of the century.”

Bardot’s foundation confirmed the news of her death on Sunday, writing, “The Brigitte Bardot Foundation pays tribute to the memory of an exceptional woman who gave everything and gave up everything for a world more respectful of animals. Her legacy lives on through the actions and struggles the Foundation continues with the same passion and the same fidelity to her ideals.”

She was best known for her acclaimed work in “Contempt” (1963), “…And God Created Woman” (1956) and “Viva Maria!” (1965). She also had a successful singing career.

However, her impact on French cinema was marred later in life with her vocal support of politically rightward politicians and parties in France, including the National Front and the National Rally.