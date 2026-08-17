Chloe Zhao, Edgar Wright Among Curators for Regal’s ‘Month of Masterpieces’ Classic Film Series

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Regal Cinemas will launch its second annual “Month of Masterpieces” showcase of classic films next month, as acclaimed filmmakers Chloe Zhao, Edgar Wright, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Rian Johnson will take part as guest curators.

The four directors each selected five films that have been greatly influential to them as filmmakers, ranging from the Studio Ghibli classic “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” to George Lucas’ pre-“Star Wars” classic “American Graffiti.”

The filmmakers’ selections will be joined by other classic films like “Braveheart,” “Blade Runner” and “North by Northwest,” as well as more family friendly offerings like “Stuart Little” and “Babe.” All classic film screenings through the month of September will have a ticket price of $7.99 at all Regal locations.

“When Regal launched Month of Masterpieces, we wanted to celebrate the films

that remind us why we fell in love with movies in the first place and give

audiences the chance to experience them where they belong — on the big screen,”

said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. “For our first

anniversary, we wanted to do something special and invite four filmmakers we

deeply admire to take over as guest curators. Their selections offer audiences a rare opportunity to discover the movies that inspired some of today’s most distinctive storytellers.

Zhao, Johnson and Wright are all coming off of new film releases last fall, with Zhao releasing her Oscar-winning Shakespeare drama “Hamnet,” Johnson unveiling his third Benoit Blanc mystery with “Wake Up Dead Man,” and Wright working with Glen Powell on an adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Running Man.

Prince-Bythewood will be hitting theaters this winter with an adaptation of the Afro-fantasy novel “Children of Blood and Bone,” which will be released on January 14.

The full slate of films can be seen below:

CHLOE ZHAO: “I’m happy to share with you three things I love very much – anime, the Old West, and a film that sets us free.”

Sep 6 – “The Truman Show” (1998)

Sep 7 – “A Silent Voice: The Movie” (2016)

Sep 8 – “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” (1984)

Sep 9 – “The Last Picture Show” (1971)

Sep 10 – “Hud” (1963)



RIAN JOHNSON: “These movies have brought me joy for years, and every one of them plays best with an audience. I’m so excited to see them with a great crowd!”

Sep 13 – “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” (1948)

Sep 14 – “Duck Soup” (1933)

Sep 15 – “12 Monkeys” (1995)

Sep 16 – “Strangers on a Train” (1951)

Sep 17 – “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985)

GINA PRINCE-BYTHEWOOD: “I am so inspired by characters who are fighting for something — their worth, their voice, their purpose, their humanity, their family, their legacy, for love. Those are the films that stay with me, that inspire me, that change me. So, the theme of my picks is ‘fight.’”

Sep 20 – “Creed” (2015)

Sep 21 – “Out of Sight” (1998)

Sep 22 – “12 Years a Slave” (2013)

Sep 23 – “Devil in a Blue Dress” (1995)

Sep 24 – “Room” (2015)

EDGAR WRIGHT: “I am delighted to present five of my favorite movies, returning to the big screen at Regal Cinemas. By turns thrilling, funny and magical—and sometimes all at once—if you’ve never seen them before, or never experienced them with a crowd, please enjoy!”

Sep 26 – “Boogie Nights” (1997)

Sep 27 – “American Graffiti” (1973)

Sep 28 – “Tremors” (1990)

Sep 29 – “Mad Max 2” (1981)

Sep 30 – “The Getaway” (1972)

Regal Film Selections

Sep 1 – “The Bridge on the River Kwai” (1957)

Sep 2 – “Braveheart” (1995)

Sep 3 – “A Streetcar Named Desire” (1951)

Sep 4 – “The Searchers” (1956)

Sep 5 – “Double Indemnity” (1944)

Sep 11 – “Rear Window” (1954)

Sep 12 – “Jurassic Park” (1993)

Sep 18 – “Zodiac” (2007)

Sep 19 – “Blade Runner: The Final Cut” (1982) & “Blade Runner 2049” (2017)

Sep 25 – “North by Northwest” (1959)