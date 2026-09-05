Chloé Zhao Says ‘It’s Important to Not Write Off’ Comic Book Movies: ‘It’s Something We All Share’

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Filmmaker Chloé Zhao still believes in superhero movies, even as the genre has come down from its box office dominance of previous years. Speaking at a masterclass event during the Venice Film Festival, the “Eternals” director emphasized that comic book adaptations shouldn’t be dismissed.

“I do feel it’s important to not write off stories because we don’t consider them high art,” Zhao said during the conversation (reported on by Variety). “The purpose of storytelling for me, humbly, is to create containers for people … to try to process what they need to process. Archetypes are such a great way to do it — and we see them in myths — is because it’s something we all share.”

Back in 2021, the Oscar-winning director followed up her best picture winner “Nomadland” with Marvel Studios’ “Eternals,” which sported a vast ensemble including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani and Angelina Jolie. Intended to launch several new characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film was instead seen as the franchise’s rare box office disappointment, earning negative reviews and $402 million worldwide against a $200 million production.

“I loved doing it,” Zhao said of helming “Eternals.” “For any of you who love anime, I know you know this was a girl’s dream come true. Comic books are the western equivalent of (manga). They are very different, but I live in the west, and that’s what I had access to.” She continued by playfully denying that there was a difference between “Eternals” and “Nomadland,” saying “What contrast? It’s people in nature … with animals … who have complicated relationships with them.”

Zhao has long defended her tenure with Marvel, telling Empire Magazine in 2022 that, “I completely understand the divisiveness coming from critics and the fans … The world I come from and the world of Marvel has been divided in a way that’s so unfair and unfortunate — and to merge the way we did, I actually see the reaction as a testament to how much we had merged with each other; how uncomfortable that might make people feel.”

Existential questions regarding comic book adaptations were quelled earlier this summer by “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” which is about to cross $900 million at the domestic box office and is on track to become the biggest North American grosser in history. The megasmash comes after a series of box office comedowns for Marvel Studios, including last year’s “Thunderbolts*” and “Captain America: Brave New World.”

Zhao bounced back from “Eternals” with last year’s “Hamnet,” a fictionalization of the lives of William Shakespeare’s family that earned eight Oscar nominations and won Jessie Buckley best actress.