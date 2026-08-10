Chris Evans Teases ‘Brutal’ Captain America Arc in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

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Chris Evans is warning fans of the tough road ahead for Captain America in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

While talking at Fan Expo Boston this weekend, Evans warned of the “brutal” arc Cap is facing in the upcoming Marvel movie. He also looked back on how the Russo Brothers – who are again handling directing duties on the Avengers film – love to beat the ever-loving crap out of the character as part of showing the character’s heroics.

“The Russos love beating up Steve Rogers. Their favorite thing to do is to just beat the crap out of him,” Evans said. “To them, that’s what makes a hero, and that’s someone who gets punched so many times but still gets up.”

During the actor’s Q&A panel at the convention, Evans also looked back on the extreme lengths the production went through to keep the fact that he was a part of the film under wraps. The entire script, the PAs talking on set and everything in between all referred to him as a completely different Marvel character.

“Within the script, my character was called Luke Cage just in case things leaked,” Evans added “On the call sheets, I was called Luke Cage. Even on set, they’d say, ‘Luke Cage is traveling.’ It was such a locked-down thing.”

The upcoming Avengers film marks Evans’ return to the MCU as Steve Rogers. The character was last seen in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” returning the Infinity Stones to their proper places in time and choosing to stay back in his original time period to be with the love of his life Peggy Carter. Back in 2024, Evans briefly returned to the MCU in “Deadpool and Wolverine” reprising his role as Johnny Storm from Fox’s Fantastic Four movies from the early 2000s.

“Avengers: Doomsday” lands in theaters on Dec. 18.