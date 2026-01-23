Chris Pratt Wanted an Actual AI Actor to Play Rebecca Ferguson’s ‘Mercy’ Role: ‘It’s a Collaborative Effort’

Chris Pratt originally wanted Rebecca Ferguson’s character in “Mercy” to be played by an AI actor.

While talking to Entertainment Weekly, Pratt revealed that the AI judge Ferguson played in the new sci-fi film was pitched by him to be played by a true AI actor. That idea was shot down pretty fast.

“I remember talking about the various people who could play these characters, and early on, I was like, ‘Should we have it be an AI, where the judge is actually AI, and we create an AI?’ And everyone was like, ‘No, I don’t think so,’” Pratt explained.

He added with a laugh: “I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t think that’s a good idea at all.’ So it was actually never a possibility any more than anything is a possibility when you’re zeroing in on what the outcome is going to be and what the choices are that you’re going to make. It’s a collaborative effort.”

“Mercy” stars Pratt as a man who is arrested for the murder of his wife. He’s strapped to a chair and tried by Ferguson’s AI judge. He’s then given 90 minutes to try solving who really murdered his wife and prove his innocence or he will be found guilty of the crime.

Despite pushing for an AI actor briefly, the “Mercy” star spoke candidly at the film’s New York premiere that AI creations like Tilly Norwood would not replace him.

“I don’t feel like someone’s going to replace me that’s AI,” Pratt told Variety. “I heard this Tilly Norwood thing. I think that’s all bulls–t. I’ve never seen her in a movie. I don’t know who this b—h is.”

“Mercy” is out now in theaters.