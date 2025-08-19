Chris Pratt Doesn’t Talk Politics With In-Law RFK Jr., Says It’s ‘A Nasty Business’ | Video

Chris Pratt told Bill Maher that he and his in-law, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — the current U.S. secretary of Health and Human Services — do not hash out politics over the Thanksgiving table.

The Marvel and “Jurassic World” actor is married to Katherine Schwarzenegger, daughter of Arnold and cousin to RFK Jr. through her mother Maria Shriver. Pratt, who has been described as right-wing in the past but has remained largely mum on politics, was asked by host Bill Maher on Monday’s episode of the “Club Random” podcast if he was ever pressed about what RFK Jr. is like behind closed doors. The actor answered by saying that largely he avoids political discussions when with his family.

“I’ve spent a number of occasions hanging with him just in a strictly family dinner kind of vibe, and I really got along with him well,” Pratt began. “I think he’s great. I think he’s funny. He’s wonderful. I like him—yes, I love him.”

He continued: “Politics is a nasty business. When you jump in, you inherit enemies. And I’ve seen—even though I’m not in politics, obviously—that Hollywood itself is political in its own way. I’ve seen how the person you are can be in stark contrast to the person people are told that you are. […] When you jump on the bandwagon with, you know, who’s the most divisive president ever, it makes sense that you’re going to be made to look terrible.”

After emphasizing that both Washington D.C. and Hollywood can turn very much into political theater, he explained that while he tends to assume most of the rumors about RFK Jr. are not true, he doesn’t ask him about them either.

“So I don’t know what to believe, because it’s not like I sit down with Bobby and go, ‘So, hey, let’s talk about this issue or that issue.’ We’re just playing cards, playing Mafia, having fun, having dinner,” Pratt explained to Maher. “I’m not picking his brain to find out which of the stories are true. I just kind of assume that none of them are.”

He then chimed in saying many of his initiatives as part of his Make American Healthy Again program have been supported across party lines. Pratt said to Maher there are “certain things he oversees that seem to be supported in a bipartisan way, like getting terrible toxic stuff out of our kids’ food” which he agreed “would be amazing.”

“I’d hate to be so mired in hatred for the president that any success from his administration is something I would have an allergic reaction to,” he added. “Be reasonable here. There’s certain things that would be a good thing to have. I want them all to be successful.”

Watch the full podcast below:

Pratt’s mother-in-law Shriver has been critical of the Trump administration’s effort to rename the Kennedy Center, and recently defended her cousin Caroline Kennedy, who strongly opposed RFK Jr.’s nomination to become secretary of health and human services.

RFK Jr. has prioritized reducing ultra-processed foods and environmental toxins from foods in his Make America Healthy Again initiative. He’s also criticized sedentary, technology-driven lifestyles in children and the overprescribing of medications. He has also been outspoken about his aversion to vaccines.

Pratt is set to star in Prime Video’s upcoming “The Terminal List: Dark Wolf” and Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming sci-fi film “Mercy.”