Chris Pratt’s Navy SEAL Family Film ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ Gets November Release Date

Chris Pratt’s feel-good Navy SEAL film “The Way of the Warrior Kid” will parachute into action on November 2026.

The Apple TV film will land on the streamer on Nov. 20, 2026. It stars Pratt, Linda Cardellini and Jude Hill and is based on the children’s book by Jocko Willink – himself a former Navy SEAL. Along with the release date, the upcoming film also dropped a pair of first-look images showing Pratt and Hill’s characters training.

Here is an official synopsis of the Apple TV Original Film:

“Way of the Warrior Kid” (Credit: AppleTV)

“Middle school has been a nightmare for Marc (Hill), a good kid who’s bullied by his classmates and feels like he’s behind in everything, from academics to P.E. to just making friends. That changes when his injured Uncle Jake (Pratt), a decorated Navy SEAL, comes to spend the summer and recuperate with Marc and his mom, Sarah (Cardellini). To help Marc defend himself, Jake devises an ambitious program he calls ‘Operation Warrior Kid’ based on his SEAL training. Instead of teaching his nephew how to fight, Jake shows Marc what real courage is, facing down his own demons along the way. Based on the bestselling novel by former Navy SEAL Jocko Willink, ‘Way of the Warrior Kid’ is directed by McG (‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Terminator Salvation’) from a screenplay by Will Staples (‘Without Remorse,’ ‘The Right Stuff’).”

Alongside Pratt, Cardellini and Hill, the film also stars Ava Torres, Levi McConaughey, Darien Sills-Evans, Carl McDowell, and Parker Young.

“Way of the Warrior Kid” is produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, alongside McG and Mary Viola for Wonderland Sound, Pratt for Indivisible Productions, Ben Everard for Everard Entertainment, Bruce Wayne Gillies, and author Willink. Staples, Steven Bello and Cliff Lanning serve as executive producers.