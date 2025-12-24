Cillian Murphy Is Back as Tommy Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man’ Trailer

“Whatever happened to Tommy Shelby?”

These words open the teaser trailer for “Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man,” the cinematic continuation of Steven Knight’s hit crime drama. Fresh off his Oscar win and building up to his “28 Days Later” return, Cillian Murphy returns in the film as Tommy, the series protagonist and member of the Birmingham criminal gang.

“Tommy, you’ve got to come back,” Murphy’s character is told in the trailer. Shelby is then shown in his iconic suit and flat cap costuming from throughout the series.

Play video

The trailer is filled with tension, with a piercing telephone ringing sporadically throughout. Not much is revealed about the film’s plot other than Tommy’s return outside of a few brief images: explosions, firing guns, Nazi salutes.

Murphy isn’t the only one returning for the feature-length “Peaky Blinders” reunion. Other characters, such as Tommy’s sister Ada (Sophie Rundle) and his ally Charlie Strong (Ned Dennehy), will also appear. Stephen Graham, who recently won three Emmys (including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie) for “Adolescence,” returns as his character Hayden Stagg.

“The Immortal Man” also brings a number of new faces into the fold. Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan (shown in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the trailer), Tim Roth, and Jay Lycurgo are among the actors joining the “Peaky Blinders” world for the first time in the film.

“Peaky Blinders” was a highly acclaimed crime series created by Knight. The show ran for six seasons, from 2013 to 2022. Knight returns to write the new movie, which is directed by Tom Harper, who helmed several episodes of the series.

“Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man” will release in select theaters on March 6 before releasing on Netflix on March 20.