‘Peaky Blinders’ Sequel Series Gets 2-Season Order to Come After ‘The Immortal Man’ Follow-Up Film

Netflix and the BBC are staying in the world of “Peaky Blinders,” with a two-season sequel series announced on Thursday.

“I’m thrilled to be announcing this new chapter in the ‘Peaky Blinders’ story,” creator Steven Knight told Tudum. “Once again it will be rooted in Birmingham and will tell the story of a city rising from the ashes of the Birmingham blitz. The new generation of Shelbys have taken the wheel, and it will be a hell of a ride.”

The 12-episode spinoff will stay in 1950s Birmingham, picking up after the original show’s six-season run and the events of the upcoming follow-up film, “The Immortal Man.”

“Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in World War II, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s ‘Peaky Blinders,’ the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions,” Netflix further teased in a new logline. “This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger, with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

Original star Cillian Murphy executive produces the sequel series alongside Knight; Karen Wilson and Martin Haines for Kudos; Jamie Glazebrook for Garrison Drama; Jo McClellan for the BBC; and Mona Qureshi and Toby Bentley for Netflix.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be embarking on a new chapter of Peaky Blinders with our wonderful partners at Kudos, Garrison Drama and the BBC,” Qureshi said in a statement. “There are few modern storytellers to match Steven Knight, and we will be on the edge of our seats as he returns to the streets of Birmingham and to the next generation of the Shelby family. Along with our global audience, we are ready to be captivated anew!”

“This game-changing show made a huge impact when it first came to our screens 12 years ago and it is one of the BBC’s most-loved dramas,” BBC Drama director Lindsay Salt added. “Steven has worked his magic once again, and I can’t wait for his scripts to be brought to life when filming begins in Birmingham. We are delighted to be working with Kudos, Garrison Drama and Netflix on this epic show. There’s plenty of drama for Peaky fans to look forward to!”

Knight had previously hinted that more “Peaky Blinders” was in the works, with “The Immortal Man” currently in post-production. The show’s first six seasons are available to stream on Netflix.