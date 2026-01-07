Cineverse Acquires Global Media Services Provider Giant Worldwide

Cineverse, the entertainment studio behind “Terrifier 3” and the recent “Toxic Avenger” remake, has acquired Giant Worldwide, “a global media services provider serving the world’s leading Hollywood studios and streaming platforms,” according to a press release.

As part of this strategic acquisition, Cineverse acquires Matchpoint, “the company’s award-winning, AI-powered media supply chain solution — solidifies its role as the leader in the automated media supply chain area, in a fragmented $25+ billion post-production and media services market.”

According to the Wednesday release, “The transaction adds a substantial base of recurring revenue from major entertainment companies to Cineverse’s Matchpoint platform and will play a key role in how it powers the future of content distribution through automation and AI-driven technology.”

Giant Worldwide brings to Cineverse an established global services footprint spanning Los Angeles, New York and Warsaw, along with deep operational expertise in digital delivery fulfillment, Master QC, content localization, and OTT content testing along with highly-coveted Preferred Vendor Services badges for the leading streaming platforms. Critically, the acquisition delivers a diversified base of recurring revenue from trusted, long-standing relationships as an approved vendor amongst a very short list for an unparalleled client roster that includes four major Hollywood studios, the top independent film distributors and leading industry streaming platforms.

Many of these relationships can now be expanded via Matchpoint, which aims to supplement expensive, labor-intensive video content processes with fully automated, AI-driven workflows. The integration will enable Giant Worldwide’s major Hollywood studio and streaming platform clients to benefit from Matchpoint’s proven automation and integrated AI capabilities — including automated ingest, frame-by-frame AI-based Video/Audio QC, AI-generated enhanced metadata enrichment, fully transparent automated mastering workflow, and machine learning-driven delivery optimization — to reduce costs, eliminate human error, and effortlessly scale content distribution to all leading video streaming platforms.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for Matchpoint and for the media services industry,” Tony Huidor, President of Technology & Chief Product Officer at Cineverse, said in a statement. “We are immediately adding a significant base of prestigious Hollywood studio relationships by combining Giant Worldwide’s long-standing client relationships with Matchpoint’s advanced AI-native infrastructure. The result is something the industry has never seen: a platform aided by artificial intelligence that can ingest, normalize, enrich, and deliver large studio film libraries across hundreds of endpoints with minimal manual intervention.”