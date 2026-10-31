‘Clayface,’ ‘You Can See Everything’ in Tight Box Office Race on Halloween

A24’s “You Can See Everything” and Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Clayface” are in a narrow race for the No. 1 spot at the box office as new releases go on pause for Halloween weekend.
Currently, “You Can See Everything,” which sat in the No. 2 spot for its first two weekends, narrowly holds No. 1 for the first time with an industry estimated $10.6 million. But “Clayface” is just behind with $10.2 million, which marks a 57% drop from its opening weekend.
“You Can See Everything” is dropping 43% from its $19.5 million second weekend, bringing its domestic total to approximately $63 million. That will make the A24 doc the second highest grossing film of October behind only Amazon MGM’s “Verity,” keeping the box office out of a slump as films like “Street Fighter” and “Other Mommy” have faltered.
“Clayface,” meanwhile, has a 10-day total of $44 million as it heads for modest theatrical success. It will not clear the low bar of $241 million to pass “Wuthering Heights” as Warner’s highest grossing film of 2026 to date, but with a reported budget of just $40 million, it will be more profitable than the majority of the studio’s releases in its final year as a standalone studio.
Fathom/Laika’s “Wildwood” is in third with an estimated $6.8 second weekend, bringing its 10-day total to approximately $25 million and just ahead of the $23.6 million 10-day total of DreamWorks’ acclaimed but poorly performing “Forgotten Island.”
Black Bear’s “Wicker” is holding well with $4.1 million in its second weekend, proving itself to be a low-budget indie success with $13.2 million grossed over 10 days against a $2.5 million Sundance acquisition price. Paramount’s “Street Fighter” completes the top 5 with $3.5 million in its third weekend and a $53 million domestic total.