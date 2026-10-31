‘Clayface,’ ‘You Can See Everything’ in Tight Box Office Race on Halloween

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A24’s “You Can See Everything” and Warner Bros./DC Studios’ “Clayface” are in a narrow race for the No. 1 spot at the box office as new releases go on pause for Halloween weekend.

Currently, “You Can See Everything,” which sat in the No. 2 spot for its first two weekends, narrowly holds No. 1 for the first time with an industry estimated $10.6 million. But “Clayface” is just behind with $10.2 million, which marks a 57% drop from its opening weekend.