Constantine Film in the Works at DC Studios

The Hellblazer is back.

A new film starring fan-favorite horror character John Constantine is currently in the works at DC Studios, TheWrap has learned. This new feature will be helmed by Francis Galluppi, the filmmaker behind the upcoming seventh “Evil Dead” movie, “Evil Dead Wrath.”

This film comes hot on the heels of “Clayface,” a film that proved that the DCU can support films of differing genres and budgets alongside massive blockbusters like 2025’s “Superman” (and its 2027 sequel “Man of Tomorrow”). “Clayface” held an R-rating and a modest budget, opening to a promising start of $43 million at the worldwide box office.

John Constantine is a character who, like Clayface, can operate well in the horror genre — an element that’s been there since the character’s routes. The hard-edged paranormal investigator debuted in 1985’s “Swamp Thing #37” from Alan Moore, Stephen R. Bissette and John Totleben. Before breaking out into his own title, Constantine would go on to teach Swamp Thing about the more supernatural elements of his plant-based powers in Moore’s groundbreaking horror comic.

The Hellblazer, as he was later known (including in DC’s iconic horror title “John Constantine, Hellblazer”), has already appeared on the screen a few times before. He was notably portrayed by Keanu Reeves in Francis Lawrence’s 2005 film “Constantine.” A potential sequel to that film was kicked around in the 2020s. Matt Ryan also portrayed the character on NBC’s “Constantine” series, later joining the CW’s DC superhero TV universe in “Legends of Tomorrow.”

DC Studios had no comment.

Deadline first reported the news.

Umberto Gonzalez contributed to this report.