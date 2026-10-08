‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Movie in the Works at Paramount From ‘Transformers’ Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura

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“Cyberpunk 2077,” the hit sci-fi video game from producer CD Projekt Red, is getting a feature film adaptation from Paramount and “Transformers” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, TheWrap has learned.

The Poland-based award-winning video game developer and the franchise rights holder CD Projekt Red will also serve as producers on the adaptation of their best-selling open-world RPG release.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world action role-playing game set in Night City, a sprawling metropolis in a dystopian future where corporations wield enormous power and advanced technology has transformed everyday life. Players control V, a mercenary who takes on jobs for gangs, corporations and other powerful figures while trying to make a name for themselves. Divided by stark class and economic differences, the city exists in a society where cybernetic enhancements, artificial intelligence and virtual reality play a major role.

The original Cyberpunk 2077 has sold over 40 million copies internationally since its December 2020 release, and its Phantom Liberty expansion has seen an additional 15 million copies sold.

Video game adaptations have emerged as a reliable source of hits for Hollywood in recent years, helping shed the long-standing reputation of the genre as a critical and commercial minefield. HBO’s “The Last of Us” and Prime Video’s “Fallout” have been particularly successful in the streaming space, while “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” became a $1.3 billion-plus box office phenomenon in 2023 and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” became a major theatrical hit that same year.

Keanu Reeves, pictured above, is featured as a non-playable character in the Cyberpunk 2077 video game, but it remains unknown if the actor will return for the Paramount movie.