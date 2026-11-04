Cynthia Erivo to Play Tupac Shakur’s Mother in Craig Brewer’s ‘Snoop’ Biopic

Cynthia Erivo is set to portray Tupac’s mother, Afeni Shakur, in “Snoop,” Universal Pictures’ definitive biopic of entertainment mogul and icon Snoop Dogg, the studio announced Wednesday.

Erivo joins Jonathan Daviss, Myles Bullock, [CHECK NAME], Lauren London, Camron Jones, Algee Smith, Tre Hale, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Olly Sholotan, Corey Champagne, Jonica Booth and Swayvo Twain in the film.

Craig Brewer is set to direct the film based on his rewrite of Joe Robert Cole’s original script. Brewer most recently directed “Song Sung Blue” for Universal’s specialty studio Focus Features.

As the first project under Death Row Pictures’ overall deal with NBCUniversal Entertainment, the film will be produced by Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer (“8 Mile”) and Allan Mandelbaum, along with Snoop Dogg and Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker. It will incorporate music from Snoop’s vast catalog. Michael Beugg and Jeb Brody will executive produce.

Senior Vice President of Production Development Ryan Jones and Director of Development Tony Ducret will oversee the project for the studio.

Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force, raising the bar as a globally recognized innovator. He is a rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and empire builder. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with ventures across Web 3.0, technology, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food and beverage, and the cannabis industries.

Snoop Dogg first hit the scene in 1992, when he was featured on Dr. Dre’s debut solo single, “Deep Cover,” and later on Dre’s debut solo album, “The Chronic.” He has sold more than 35 million albums worldwide. He is a 17-time Grammy nominee and an American Music Award and Primetime Emmy Award winner.

Up next, Erivo will star in the film adaptation of the Broadway sensation “Prima Facie,” which she also executive produced under her Edith’s Daughter banner. Erivo is represented by UTA, Entertainment 360, The Lede Company and Peikoff Mahan Law Office.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.