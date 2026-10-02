Daily Wire’s ‘Pro-ICE’ Renée Good Movie Set Draws Protesters

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Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire and Dallas Sonnier’s Bonfire Legend are at it again, this time with a dramatization of the January killing of Renée Good by an ICE officer in Minnesota. Residents of Livingston, Mont., where the movie is currently filming under the working title “Pawn Shop,” aren’t having it.

Several protesters gathered around the outdoor filming of a scene depicting Good’s shooting. The movie has been described by local residents as a “pro-ICE” take on the events.

In video obtained by Deadline Friday, protesters can be seen at the filming site, chanting “Ben Shapiro is a cuck” as the fatal Jan. 7 shooting is recreated.

Daily Wire's new pro-ICE movie production has attracted local protesters in Livingston, Montana.



Filming under the working title 'Pawn Shop', the latest project from Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire and Dallas Sonnier's Bonfire Legend has upset locals — not just because of its alleged… pic.twitter.com/LBCQh4rEkh — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 2, 2026

Livingston resident Brooklyn Wilde posted a video online discussing the filming, detailing the ways in which it has frightened community members — including by claiming homeowners were not notified that the simulated shooting would be taking place on their street. Wilde also shared an image quoting one of the film’s financiers, who allegedly said, “Oh you must be liberal … we’re telling our side of the story.”

“I think they thought that they could get away with this in the town that we’re in, but thankfully, we have a lot of concerned community members who are standing up for what’s right,” Wilde said.

MINNESOTANS!!!

Whispers of a Renee Goode "Pro-Ice" film thats covertly in production in Livingston, Montana. Carter Boehm & Ben Shapiro's movie "Pawnshop" (The Barricade), depicts Renee Good (the Aggressor) brought to justice by brave I.C.E agent(s). Waiting for confirmation. pic.twitter.com/GgJzWQhx5y — bre (@breblack_) September 27, 2026

The Livingston Food Resource Center also posted an Instagram statement on the filming, saying that the center serves one in eight members of the community and that “Pawn Shop” has driven attendance down 17% to an eight-week low due to street closures and armed security.

“We were not notified of the plans to film,” the statement reads. “The LFRC learned how filming would affect our mission only when staff called the city to inquire, and there was no part of the permit process that allowed us to object or advocate for our clients, as the permit had already been issued and filming was due to start that week.” You can view the full statement below.

The synopsis for “Pawn Shop” reads: “When chaos hits the streets of Minneapolis, a young federal agent is left alone after his partner is seriously hurt and must find a way to survive an increasingly dangerous situation. Seeking shelter inside a neighborhood pawn shop, he becomes trapped with a traditional Hispanic father and his progressive college-age son, forcing three very different men to confront fear, conflicting beliefs and a crisis that tests their courage and humanity.”

Deadline was first to report the news.