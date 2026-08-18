David Heyman Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon MGM Studios

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Amazon MGM Studios has closed a multi-year first-look film deal with David Heyman’s Heyday Films, TheWrap has learned. Heyman previously had a deal at Warner Brothers.

Under the pact, Amazon MGM Studios will have a first look at scripted and unscripted live-action and animated films that Heyman intends to produce.

Heyman is also producing the studio’s upcoming Denis Villeneuve-helmed James Bond film alongside Amy Pascal, though the film will not fall under Heyman’s first-look.

“James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema,” Heyman and producer Amy Pascal previously said. “We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure.”

Heyman produced all eight film adaptations of J.K Rowling’s “Harry Potter” books, as well as the three “Fantastic Beasts” films. Among his other credits are the Academy Award-nominated “Barbie,” directed by Greta Gerwig starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Robbie, Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver and Laura Dern and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity,” starring Sandra Bullock and George Clooney, as well as the Paul King-directed “Paddington,” Paddington 2,” and “Wonka,” starring Timothée Chalamet.

In addition to Amazon MGM Studios’ untitled James Bond film, on the horizon for Heyman is the “Harry Potter” television series, which will premiere on HBO Max Dec. 25, and Taika Waititi’s adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s “Klara and the Sun,” starring Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams, which will be released in theaters on Oct. 23, and Luca Guadagnino’s “Artificial” starring Andrew Garfield.

Deadline first reported the news.