‘Digger’ First Reactions: Tom Cruise’s New Movie Is ‘Ambitious, Messy and Strange’

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“Digger” reactions are out, and the vibe is mixed.

The first press screenings for the new Tom Cruise film directed by Alejandro Iñárritu have happened and with the lifted embargo some of the initial thoughts about the mysterious film are being revealed. The verdict seems to be mixed on the film as a whole, while praise for Cruise seems to be fairly universal.

“While this film certainly won’t work for everyone, I found the pairing of Iñárritu and Tom Cruise to be an engaging and one of a kind experience,” film critic Scott Menzel wrote. “Cruise really does have a knack for comedy, and while not all the jokes land, he fully commits to his performances and the material.”

DIGGER: Alejandro González Iñárritu continues to take big swings and make bold choices as a writer and filmmaker. While this film certainly won’t work for everyone, I found the pairing of Iñárritu and Tom Cruise to be an engaging and one of a kind experience. Cruise really does… pic.twitter.com/1oOxHBGAJh — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) September 22, 2026

He continued: “‘Digger’ is ambitious, messy and strange, but it is also a film that will be incredibly divisive and get people talking. It does what good art should do so even if it’s not a perfect film. After taking a few days to reflect on the film, it’s kind of hard not to like and respect the work that Iñárritu and the entire cast and crew have done.”

Clayton Davis, Chief Awards Editor for Variety, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “‘Digger’ is not what people are expecting — and how audiences react may be the ultimate test of Tom Cruise’s star power. I respect the swing and what Alejandro González Iñárritu is going for. Tom Cruise and John Goodman are delivering stellar work (Sophie Wilde might be best in show for me), and the production design and cinematography are impressive (we’ve missed you, Chivo).”

He added: “In the end, not all the dots connect, and I wish the film leaned harder into the absurdity and satire it kept reaching for. Shocker! The divide on this one is going to be wide.”

Here are how people are feeling about “Digger” ahead of its release:

Tom Cruise, as you probably expect, is *going for it* in DIGGER, which makes me want to like it. Though I find some plot choices baffling. There are very interesting moments in a meta, Cruise’s career way, but MAVERICK did them better. (It’s also kind of generally unpleasant.) — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) September 22, 2026

Digger: watching Alejandro González Iñárritu try to construct a joke is like watching Frank Gehry try to draw a straight line. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) September 22, 2026

DIGGER is my favorite film of ‘26 — I avoided spoilers, so the surprises had an incredible impact.



A bit Kubrick, a bit BLACK MIRROR but also feels original — a surreal, weird, funny study on (human) nature and storytelling.@TomCruise’s performance ranks among his career best. pic.twitter.com/bOm4wlNroa — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) September 22, 2026

Digger is a mess. Tom Cruise and Alejandro G. Iñárritu are taking a massive swing here, but despite some great production design and a commitment to their big choices, not a whole lot works here. Cruise is good and Riz Ahmed is a highlight, but man this wasn’t enjoyable.#Digger pic.twitter.com/dCQEtDlSYG — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) September 22, 2026

"Digger" is not what people are expecting — and how audiences react may be the ultimate test of Tom Cruise's star power. I respect the swing and what Alejandro González Iñárritu is going for. Tom Cruise and John Goodman are delivering stellar work (Sophie Wilde might be best in… pic.twitter.com/egbp5ExWVj — Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) September 22, 2026

DIGGER is a very mixed bag. You’ll get what it’s saying, and the concept is interesting, but it doesn’t trust the audience enough not to hold its hand. Riz Ahmed is great. The Cruise performance is solid. Hard to do satire when the absurdity is so prominent in reality. pic.twitter.com/SzhcTaztWB — Kristen Lopez (@kristenklopez) September 22, 2026

DIGGER is not at all what it seems on the surface. What begins as an over-the-top comedy of gigantic satirical proportions suddenly turns into a meta, somber commentary on the bleak state of the world we’re inevitably heading toward, our inability to stop it, and what we’ll… pic.twitter.com/AYTaRaGNYl — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) September 22, 2026

Very mixed on DIGGER which had things I liked (Cruise’s performance included) and things I found absolutely insufferable. I wasn’t a devoted Inarritu hater before this but now I kind of get it! Riz Ahmed innocent — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) September 22, 2026

#DiggerMovie is an audacious vision executed on a grand scale, but the pertinent sociopolitical satire is far from a home run. Digger wins with its stellar ensemble cast, who are 100% committed, and its incredible set and sound design—a lavish, sometimes stodgy, eccentric curio. pic.twitter.com/pnzdr4N7Vs — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) September 22, 2026

“Digger” is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 2.