‘Digger’ First Reactions: Tom Cruise’s New Movie Is ‘Ambitious, Messy and Strange’

“Digger” reactions are out, and the vibe is mixed.
The first press screenings for the new Tom Cruise film directed by Alejandro Iñárritu have happened and with the lifted embargo some of the initial thoughts about the mysterious film are being revealed. The verdict seems to be mixed on the film as a whole, while praise for Cruise seems to be fairly universal.
“While this film certainly won’t work for everyone, I found the pairing of Iñárritu and Tom Cruise to be an engaging and one of a kind experience,” film critic Scott Menzel wrote. “Cruise really does have a knack for comedy, and while not all the jokes land, he fully commits to his performances and the material.”
He continued: “‘Digger’ is ambitious, messy and strange, but it is also a film that will be incredibly divisive and get people talking. It does what good art should do so even if it’s not a perfect film. After taking a few days to reflect on the film, it’s kind of hard not to like and respect the work that Iñárritu and the entire cast and crew have done.”
Clayton Davis, Chief Awards Editor for Variety, expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “‘Digger’ is not what people are expecting — and how audiences react may be the ultimate test of Tom Cruise’s star power. I respect the swing and what Alejandro González Iñárritu is going for. Tom Cruise and John Goodman are delivering stellar work (Sophie Wilde might be best in show for me), and the production design and cinematography are impressive (we’ve missed you, Chivo).”
He added: “In the end, not all the dots connect, and I wish the film leaned harder into the absurdity and satire it kept reaching for. Shocker! The divide on this one is going to be wide.”
Here are how people are feeling about “Digger” ahead of its release:
“Digger” is set to hit theaters in the U.S. on Oct. 2.