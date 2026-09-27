‘Don’t Breathe 3’ in the Works With Jane Levy and Stephen Lang Returning, Says Director Fede Álvarez

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Hold your breath… again! A third “Don’t Breathe” film is in the works, according to franchise director Fede Álvarez. The filmmaker surprised fans with the news on Saturday, revealing the plans during a Q&A that followed a screening of the first “Don’t Breathe” at Beyond Fest in Santa Monica, Calif. Álvarez was joined onstage by the first film’s stars Stephen Lang, Jane Levy and Dylan Minnette.

“There’s a screenplay for ‘Don’t Breathe 3.’ Jane will be back and Slang, (Stephen Lang), will be back,” Álvarez told the crowd, gesturing to the two actors onstage in videos posted to social media from the Q&A. The announcement drew a round of gasps and applause from the fans in attendance.

Representatives for Álvarez and Sony Pictures Releasing did not immediately respond to a request for further comment

Released in 2016, the first “Don’t Breathe” starred Minnette and Levy as a team of burglars that find themselves in the death trap residence of a blind Gulf War veteran (Lang) prepared to kill any home intruders. Notably, Álvarez did not note that Minnette would be returning for the threequel — so you could guess how the story in the first film goes.

The first “Don’t Breathe” was a late summer breakout for Sony Pictures, earning $89 million domestic and $157 million worldwide. The sequel focused on Lang’s character and saw Álvarez re-team with his co-writer Rodo Sayagues, who took over directing duties. That follow-up only grossed $32 million domestic and $53 million worldwide, but was released in August 2021 during the shaky first months of theatrical’s post-COVID lockdowns landscape.