First Look: ‘Dune 3’ Popcorn Bucket Doubles the Fun

If you were traumatized by the “Dune: Part Two” collectible popcorn bucket, don’t worry, the new one is twice as bad. No, literally, the “Dune: Part Three” popcorn bucket doubles up on the NSFW openings — and that’s just one design.

AMC Theaters unveiled their exclusive collectible snack tins on Thursday morning, revealing that, instead of one sandworm mouth opening from which to grab popcorn, there are two. Hope you have a friend or loved one to share it with!

AMC Theaters

But if you’re flying solo, AMC is offering a second design with just one opening — you just have to reach a little further in.

AMC Theaters

Yes, these are real. Photos of the buckets in person surfaced on social media on Thursday morning, proving their existence in the theater chain already.

“The AMC Sandworm popcorn bucket for ‘Dune: Part Two’ became a viral phenomenon, and we knew that Dune fans would have high expectations for what came next,” Hank Green, SVP, Food & Beverage, AMC Theatres, said in a statement. “From the moment we started planning the ‘Dune: Part Three’ collectibles, our goal was to exceed those fan expectations. The Sandworm Thumper and Double Sandworm collectibles take the experience to the next level with designs straight from the movie.”

However, AMC isn’t the only theater getting in on the fun. Both Regal Cinemas and Cinemark unveiled their own designs as well, with the latter looking pretty similar to AMC’s second option, just with less, uh, girth.

First look at our Dune: Part Three Copper Sandworm popcorn bucket COMING SOON to theaters! pic.twitter.com/aYRQemvxyb — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) October 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Regal opted for a design based not on the sandworm, but the Spacing Guild Navigator.

Some things are worth crossing the desert for. 🍿



The Dune: Part Three Spacing Guild Navigator popcorn bucket hits theatres this December, exclusively at Regal.#DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/TICy3Xpunk — Regal (@RegalMovies) October 29, 2026

Naturally, the bucket designs immediately caught the eye of, well, everyone on social media on Thursday morning. Innuendos began flying immediately amid the horror of moviegoers.

“They really made His and Hers and Theirs popcorn buckets,” one user joked.

they really made His and Hers and Theirs popcorn buckets pic.twitter.com/9GQJ486hoa — lo messiah (@timchals) October 29, 2026

You might remember that the “Dune: Part Two” bucket earned widespread reaction online, and even inspired Ryan Reynolds and the “Deadpool & Wolverine” team to create a similarly NSFW popcorn bucket for their film (that one was just Wolverine with a wide open mouth for the popcorn opening).

The “Dune” bucket even got an entire “SNL” sketch written about it, starring Ayo Edebiri and Marcello Hernández.

What the “Dune: Part Three” buckets will lead to is anyone’s guess. Just be safe out there, folks. You can see more reactions to the collectibles, below.

just saw odeon’s new dune popcorn bucket…i am not ready for the idiocy this is going to provoke — rhys (@guiltyasrhys) October 29, 2026

dune part 3 popcorn bucket TWICE as fuckable as part 2 this is how you know the movie will be a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/ohKkLSisEM — cam 🌌 (@camandfilm) October 29, 2026