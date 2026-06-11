Dwayne Johnson Says ‘Smashing Machine’ Oscar Snub ‘Lit a Fire in My Spine’ | Video

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has said that his lack of awards recognition for his acclaimed, unrecognizable lead performance in “The Smashing Machine” last year “lit a fire in my spine.”

Heading into the awards circuit in 2025, Johnson seemed like a potential frontrunner for Best Actor consideration for his prosthetics-covered, transformative performance in “The Smashing Machine,” writer-director Benny Safdie’s sports drama in which Johnson plays real-life amateur wrestler and former MMA fighter Mark Kerr. The film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, where it took home the fest’s Silver Lion award.

Despite receiving positive reviews and plenty of acclaim for Johnson’s turn in it, “The Smashing Machine” bombed at the box office and its star was not recognized by the Academy when the year’s Oscar nominations were announced.

“It would have been incredible to get nominated for an Oscar,” Johnson admitted in an interview published Thursday with Esquire. “I realized very quickly that it’s a rare thing to reach this pinnacle where you’re even having these conversations. And it’s exciting! It would have been amazing.”

“I wish it happened. But it didn’t,” Johnson continued. “But in no uncertain terms did I ever think, ‘Oh, that doesn’t matter.’ I always thought it mattered. And it has lit a fire in my spine, which is: ‘Let’s go back to work.’”

In addition to “Jumanji: Open World” and Disney’s live-action “Moana” remake, Johnson is attached to star in new films from Safdie, “Requiem for a Dream” director Darren Aronofsky and “The Irishman” filmmaker Martin Scorsese. In statements given to Esquire, Aronofsky called Johnson’s performance in “The Smashine Machine” “fearless” and Scorsese labeled the actor “one of a kind.”

In a companion video interview shared Thursday by Esquire, Johnson also reflected on “The Smashing Machine’s” rapturous reception at the Venice International Film Festival last year, where he was captured crying during the movie’s 16-minute, post-premiere standing ovation.

“It just rocked me. It blew me away. I had never been to Venice before. Of course, being an actor, I’d always watched from afar films and my friends who would go to Venice, and I would always think, ‘I hope one day I have a film that will be invited,’” he revealed. “We get this film to Venice. I’m wondering, ‘Are they gonna clap for us? I don’t know.’ And before the credits even rolled that group stood up and that entire audience stood up for almost 17 minutes, and I’m so moved that I’m crying like a — what’s that word? — oh, ‘b—h.’”

You can watch Johnson’s video conversation with Esquire below.