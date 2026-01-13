Elijah Wood Acknowledges Rumored ‘Lord of the Rings’ Return: ‘A Wizard Is to Be Trusted’

Elijah Wood won’t say that he’s in “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum” — but he’s definitely not saying that he isn’t.

At Fan Expo New Orleans, Wood appeared on a panel where he was asked about his career and, particularly, his involvement as Frodo Baggins in the “Lord of the Rings” franchise. Of course, the panel couldn’t end without Wood acknowledging the rumors that Frodo will return in the upcoming live-action film “The Hunt for Gollum” (rumors spread by Ian McKellen himself, mind you).

Though Wood refused to directly confirm his involvement in the film, he also left little room for speculation as to whether or not he will appear.

“I can neither confirm nor deny,” the actor said.

He then followed: “Listen, a wizard is to be trusted.”

The wizard in question is pretty clearly McKellen, who saw great acclaim (and an Academy Award nomination) for his performance as Frodo’s friend and wizard Gandalf the Grey. By evoking McKellen, Wood clearly left panel attendees with the implication that he is, indeed, in the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” film.

“I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: there’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s another character called Gandalf,” McKellen said in August. “Apart from that, my lips are sealed!”

Gollum actor and legendary motion capture performer Andy Serkis will return as his titular corrupted Hobbit in “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.” Not just in front of the camera this time, Serkis additionally announced that he would direct the first live-action “Lord of the Rings” film since 2014’s “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.”

“I’m excited for Andy (Serkis) to direct it,” Wood said at the Fan Expo panel. “It feels so unbelievably appropriate that he directs a film about his character that he has really made his own. I’m thrilled. It’ll be great.”

“The Hunt for Gollum” marks a big return for Serkis and (presumably) Wood, both of whom haven’t portrayed these characters on the big screen since 2012’s “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.” Little is known about the plot of this new film, though Philippa Boyens (who wrote “The Hunt for Gollum” alongside Fran Walsh, Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou) said it takes place during the events of “The Fellowship of the Ring” between Bilbo Baggins’ 111th birthday and the Fellowship’s entrance into the Mines of Moria.

“It’s very much that core original group getting back together to tell this story that will feel like a really fun exploration of this character that we all love so much,” Wood said. “I’m just really excited.”