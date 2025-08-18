Ian McKellen Reveals Gandalf and Frodo Will Appear in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum’

Ian McKellen just dropped some tea on Andy Serkis’ upcoming “Lord of the Rings” film “The Hunt for Gollum”: Gandalf and Frodo will be in it.

“I’ll tell you two secrets about the casting: there’s a character in the movie called Frodo, and there’s another character called Gandalf,” McKellen, who’s been applauded for his performance as the otherworldly wizard, revealed during London’s For Love of Fantasy event on Sunday. “Apart from that, my lips are sealed!”

Though he dropped the news, he didn’t specify if he’d be the actor cloaking up for the role or if Elijah Wood would be reprising his role as Frodo. Per reports, Wood and fellow “Lord of the Rings” stars, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and John Rhys-Davies attended the event.

Prior to the reveal, he shared that “there’s going to be another movie set in Middle-earth, and it’s going to start filming in May.”

“It’s going to be directed by Gollum and it’s all about Gollum,” McKellen said.

“The Hunt for Gollum” was initially set to release in 2026, but has since been pushed to premiere in December 17, 2027. Serkis, who played Gollum in the original trilogy and “Hobbit” films, will reprise the role.