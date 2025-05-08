Warner Bros. Dates M. Night Shyamalan Film and Latest ‘Evil Dead’ Entry for 2026, New ‘Lord of the Rings’ for 2027

Warner Bros. has slated some very high-profile new movies. Time to mark your calendars.

First off, a new entry in the “Evil Dead” franchise will arrive on July 24, 2026, from Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema. This entry hails from director Sébastien Vaniček, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Florent Bernard. Original “Evil Dead” masterminds Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi are on board as producers, with Souheila Yacoub listed as the only cast member (so far).

Additionally, “Remain,” the latest from M. Night Shyamalan, will hit theaters on Oct. 23, 2026, just in time for Halloween. This project is really interesting, because it was created alongside novelist Nicholas Sparks. The novel version of “Remain,” co-authored by Shyamalan, hits bookstores this October, with the movie a full year from then. The movie version was produced by Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and Theresa Park. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Phoebe Dynevor and Ashley Walters (from “Adolescence”) and is being described as a romantic supernatural drama.

And last – but certainly not least – Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema will be releasing Andy Serkis’ “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum” on Dec. 17, 2027. The new feature in the franchise will be produced by Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens and and Zane Weiner. It will be written by Walsh, Boyens, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou (Gittins and Papageorgiou also worked on the screenplay for last year’s “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” an underrated animated feature that WB admitted they made to retain the theatrical rights to the property). The film will be executive produced by Ken Kamins, with Serkis and The Imaginarium’s Jonathan Cavendish.