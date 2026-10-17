Elizabeth Holmes’ Partner Thinks ‘She Looks Insane’ in ‘You Can See Everything’ Trailer

“Pretty crazy, huh?”

That’s what Billy Evans, longtime partner of Theranos founder and convicted fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, had to say about Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s new documentary, “You Can See Everything.” Evans, who has yet to see the documentary about the days leading up to Holmes’ federal prison sentence for defrauding investors, spoke about the film and its viral trailer on the “All-In” podcast at the All-In Summit 2026, released online on Wednesday.

“She looks insane,” Evans admitted of Holmes in the teaser.

“You Can See Everything” caught film fans by storm when the movie — which hadn’t even been announced to the public yet — held a secret screening at Telluride Film Festival in early September. That same day, A24 revealed that the three-hour documentary would release in theaters just over a month away on Oct. 16, sharing the instantly iconic teaser where Holmes asks Fielder, “Why would I deceive you?”

“I haven’t seen it yet. I mean, I might think this is like the dumbest thing I’ve ever done,” Evans said. You can watch the full interview below.

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Evans, a more unknown figure in comparison to the massively famous Holmes, figures into the documentary just as prominently as his partner. The pair invited Fielder to stay with them in Holmes’ final days before going to prison, giving the documentarian/prankster significant access to their personal lives. According to Evans, the purpose of this documentary — which Oppenheim revealed was pitched to A24 by Holmes and her partner — was to show audiences what she was like outside of the reporting they’d already seen.

“People would meet her, and they’d spend time with her, and they’d see her in a totally natural environment of going on a hike or helping a friend, and every single one of those people’s opinions of her would radically shift,” Evans said of his close friends and family.

A lot of eyes will be on Holmes in the coming weeks. “You Can See Everything” almost instantly became both a massive critical and commercial success, with the film tracking to have potentially the highest opening of any non-music documentary since the pandemic. Whether Holmes comes off in a positive or negative light is, at this point, up to audiences.

“Am I nervous? You know, I’ve been through so many intense, kind of surreal experiences that it takes quite a bit to raise my blood pressure, and this one is, there’s certainly concern,” Evans said. “But, you know, ultimately it’s our decision.”