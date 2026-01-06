Emma Stone Insists She’s Not Playing Miss Piggy in Her Muppet Movie With Jennifer Lawrence: ‘The Biggest Insult!’ | Video

“Why would I play a literal star?” the actress quips of her upcoming project from writer Cole Escola

A split image of Miss Piggy (Left) and Emma Stone (Right)
Is Emma Stone playing Miss Piggy? She’s offended that you would even ask.

In an interview with W Magazine on Tuesday, Stone talked about the upcoming Miss Piggy movie she’s developing with Jennifer Lawrence and Cole Escola. When asked if she would be playing the iconic Muppet herself, Stone took on a (joking) demeanor of disgust and confusion.

“First of all, that is the biggest insult to Miss Piggy I have ever heard, and I will not have her name dragged through the mud like that,” Stone started.

“I’m so sorry,” W editor Lynn Hirschberg responded.

“Why would I play a literal star?” Stone asked. “She’s the greatest- what do you mean?”

Not many details about the project about the megastar Muppet diva are yet known. Lawrence announced the Disney project on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers’ “Las Culturistas” podcast back in November. Lawrence will produce the film alongside Stone, while Escola will write it.

You can watch the full exchange below:

“I don’t know if I can announce this, but I’m just going to – Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it,” Lawrence said at the time. When asked if she and Stone would appear in the movie, Lawrence responded, “I think so, we have to” — though, clearly not as Miss Piggy.

Stone never broke character in the faux-heated exchange about the portrayal of Miss Piggy, ceding all credit and respect to the Muppet created by Frank Oz.

Stone, who is currently on the awards trail for her leading role in “Bugonia” — a project that could bring her her fifth acting nomination at the Oscars and third win — didn’t let up.

“Of course I’m not playing Miss Piggy, Lynn. Are you out of your mind?” Stone asked. “Miss Piggy is playing Miss Piggy.”

“I’m so sorry about that,” Hirschberg responded.

“That was rude,” Stone laughed. “And you should be.”

