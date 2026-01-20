Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift to Replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit at Universal Studios Florida in 2027

Universal Studios Florida is ready to lift the veil on their latest high-speed attraction, as Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is set to replace Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in 2027.

According to Tuesday’s press release, “Riders will experience the exhilarating sensation of 360-degree drifting as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical spike that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk.”

Additionally, to make way for the new coaster, Fast & Furious: Supercharged, one of the most widely derided attractions at any Universal park, will close in 2027. Universal has yet to announce what will replace it but we’ve heard they might be going back to an earlier, more beloved attraction in that space.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will first open at Universal Studios Hollywood later this year. Both versions of the attraction seem to be delivering unique, edge-of-your-seat fun; in Hollywood, the track goes above and below the StarWay escalators that attach the upper lot to the lower lot, and in Florida, it will skim the outskirts of CityWalk, Universal’s shopping, dining and entertainment district.

Universal

The coaster will be yet another jewel in the glittery array of Universal’s Florida portfolio, which already includes Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, the VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida and Stardust Racers at the just-opened Universal Epic Universe. These are some of the best rollercoasters at any theme park — period — and Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will undoubtedly be another favorite.

The previous coaster, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, was built around a unique mechanic that would let you choose from dozens of songs to listen to during your ride. (There were hundreds more available through a secret menu.) When it opened in 2009 it was the largest X-Car model coaster ever built by German manufacturer Maurer Söhne. It was inspired, in part, by an attraction that had opened in 2007 at Universal Studios Japan, Hollywood Dream – The Ride, which used a similar ride mechanic but was designed by Bolliger & Mabillard (commonly referred to as B&M). Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit was also featured in a memorable scene from 2015’s “Sharknado 3: Hell No!,” in which, you guessed it, some sharks wind up on the tracks. Its legacy will remain, sharks and all.